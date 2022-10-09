13th 2022 WorldSSP Victory Record-Breaker

Dominique Aegerter bravely battled to victory in Portimao on Sunday, breaking the record for the most victories in a season as he flew to the 13th of his 2022 campaign at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

After clinching the constructor’s championship in Saturday’s opening race, the Yamaha R6 and Dominique Aegerter continued to break records on Sunday, bettering Andrea Locatelli’s Supersport race win record as he stormed to a 13th win of the 2022 season, beating the Italian’s previous 12 from 2020.

Aegerter, who crossed the line fourth in Saturday’s race with title-rival Lorenzo Baldassarri second, set his sights on a podium return in Sunday’s full-length 17-lap affair and battled from the off. Settling into second from his lap-record-breaking pole position, the Swiss rider found himself immediately in battle, being beaten up in the opening laps.

Sitting in sixth, the reigning World Champion began his charge forwards on the seventh lap, first passing Yamaha counterpart Jules Cluzel before picking off Stefano Manzi’s triumph. Running second, the 32-year-old had a few attempts at claiming the race lead, but mistakes at turn one kept allowing the Federico Caricasulo back through.

After another attempt on the final lap, Aegerter bravely dived up the inside of the Ducati rider at turn three but running wide on the exit saw him quickly relinquish the lead. An equally brave look up the inside saw the #77 rider secure the lead at turn eight and pushed on throughout the final half of a lap, building enough of a gap to see him cross the line first, 0.501 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

Championship challenger Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team’s Lorenzo Baldassarri was unable to repeat his podium performance in race one. Locked in the nine-rider battle for the lead, the Italian worked his way up to fourth from his seventh-place grid slot but contact with another rider at turn one with five laps to go saw him drop out of victory contention after being awarded a Long Lap Penalty. Re-joining the track in seventh, the gap behind was safe enough to take his penalty immediately and held on to secure seventh at the line.

Meanwhile, Jules Cluzel set his sights on a strong result at the 2.8-mile venue and featured in the leading group. Running wide as Glenn van Straalen crashed out at turn three, Cluzel was left with work to do after slipping to the rear of the group but muscled his way back up to sixth by the chequered flag. GMT 94 Yamaha team-mate Andy Verdoia crossed the line in 11th ahead of Simon Jesperson and Marcel Brenner. Ondrej Vostatek secured the final point, crossing the line in 15th.

MS Racing Yamaha’s stand-in rider Meikon Kawakami, who is deputising for the recovering Unai Orradre, recovered from an early high side in race one to finish in 21st place on Sunday.

A 13th victory for Aegerter sees his championship lead extend to 45-points over Lorenzo Baldassarri, with manufacturer’s champions Yamaha holding a 190-point lead in the constructors’ standings. Ten Kate lead the team’s standings by 56 points over the Evan Bros.WorldSSP team.

The FIM Supersport World Championship will return to action in two weeks, as the series begins its fly-away races in Argentina from the 21-23rd October.

Dominique Aegerter – Ten Kate Racing, 4th & 1st

“First of all, we had a fantastic race! It was a massive battle with a lot of riders, and I hope the fans enjoyed it. I had a big battle with Federico Caricasulo at the first corner, but I was always wide, and he could accelerate better than me. You never know who would overtake you on the main straight as we were in a big slipstream battle, and each bike and rider was riding different, riding to their strengths in the infield – so it made it very exciting. On the last lap, I tried to overtake him in a different place, and I was able to get my 13th race, breaking the record, but also extending the lead in the championship, which was the main goal.

“It’s been a big effort from everyone to achieve these 13 wins, it’s not only me who rides the bike, but also the commitment of the team, the sponsors, and of course Yamaha. Nothing changes for me going into the final six races, I will approach the races the same as usual and try to fight for the podium or the race win, starting in San Juan where I have great memories of my championship win last year.”