2020 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe SuperFinale Race CANCELED

2020 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Canceled Due to the ongoing Crisis, Yamaha Motor Europe and Infront Moto Racing have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe SuperFinale, which was scheduled to take place during the MXGP of Lommel, in Belgium on October 24th.

With safety in mind, a range of scenarios were discussed and reviewed internally. Still, it is with deep regret that Yamaha Motor Europe and Infront Moto Racing have opted to cancel this year’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe SuperFinale as well as the bLU cRU Masterclass, which was expected to take place at the end of the year. Tightening travel restrictions across Europe, together with the fact that many of the participants have recently returned to school for the first time after a long absence, may well have prevented some competitors from attending. Yamaha Motor Europe and Infront Moto Racing are committed to staging a fun and fair event and, without the possibility to do so, there was little option but to cancel this year’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe SuperFinale.

Although the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale and bLU cRU Masterclass will not go ahead as planned, Yamaha Motor Europe remains committed to supporting the bLU cRU program and will be following the YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 riders in their national championships.

The focus is now on preparing for the 2021 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup and on ensuring that the 2021 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will be an exciting ‘once in a lifetime’ experience at the end of a hard-fought season of racing.

An update on when entries for the 2021 YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups will open will be shared on www.Yamaha-Racing.com.

Paolo Pavesio – Yamaha Motor Europe Director Marketing and Motorsport: “We regret to announce that we have had to cancel this year’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, as we know how special this event is, to attend, to compete in and to observe. It really is the perfect way to close out a season of incredible racing together with the entire Yamaha Family in one place. Over the summer the situation was giving us hope for an easier travelling situation, therefore together with Infront we made the decision to keep the event within the MXGP calendar. However, the situation looks to have become complicated once again, with countries across Europe working to contain a pandemic while making it safe for everybody to enjoy sport. While it is quite complicated to move from one country to another for non-professional athletes. We are very sorry that the “2020 class” will miss this experience, but we must remain enthusiastic and happy that we can still race locally, and we are already working to make the 2021 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale a memorable experience!”

David Luongo – Infront Moto Racing CEO: “It is with big regrets, that we have to announce the cancellation of the YZ Cup Superfinale for 2020 that was supposed to take place in Lommel. This decision doesn’t change the fantastic collaboration we have had with Yamaha during the last years. We share their vision of investing in young talents with this competition which give to the Yamaha enthusiastic the possibility to ride during the MXGP