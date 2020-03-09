World Premiere of the 2021 BMW R18 Cruiser Details

Munich. On Friday, 3 April 2020, the new BMW R 18 will celebrate its long-awaited world premiere. BMW Motorrad will officially present the announced production bike featuring the Big Boxer for the cruiser segment.

“All of us at BMW Motorrad are very much looking forward to the absolute highlight of the year for us – the world premiere of the BMW R 18,” says Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. “BMW Motorrad achieved record sales for the ninth year in succession in 2019. With the R 18 and the associated entry into the cruiser segment, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy with the clear goal of becoming the number one in the premium segment worldwide”.

Total Motorcycle will have the bike immediately up for our readers on the launch date as soon as the BMW embargo will allow us to do so.

At www.bmw-motorrad.com/r18countdown the countdown to the world premiere of the BMW R 18 has now officially begun. Immediately after the unveiling, initial information about the vehicle including photos, videos and the configurator will be activated on this website. The vehicle world premiere can also be experienced live on BMW Motorrad’s social media channels.