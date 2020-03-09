World Premiere of the 2021 BMW R18 Cruiser Details

March 9, 2020 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on World Premiere of the 2021 BMW R18 Cruiser Details

2020 BMW Concept R18-slash2

Munich. On Friday, 3 April 2020, the new BMW R 18 will celebrate its long-awaited world premiere. BMW Motorrad will officially present the announced production bike featuring the Big Boxer for the cruiser segment.

“All of us at BMW Motorrad are very much looking forward to the absolute highlight of the year for us – the world premiere of the BMW R 18,” says Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. “BMW Motorrad achieved record sales for the ninth year in succession in 2019. With the R 18 and the associated entry into the cruiser segment, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy with the clear goal of becoming the number one in the premium segment worldwide”.

Total Motorcycle will have the bike immediately up for our readers on the launch date as soon as the BMW embargo will allow us to do so.

At www.bmw-motorrad.com/r18countdown the countdown to the world premiere of the BMW R 18 has now officially begun. Immediately after the unveiling, initial information about the vehicle including photos, videos and the configurator will be activated on this website. The vehicle world premiere can also be experienced live on BMW Motorrad’s social media channels.

About Michael Le Pard 3922 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles