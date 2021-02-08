Tom Brady’s Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LV and The Weeknd’s halftime show maybe over but our 2021 Suzuki Motorcycles: What’s New and Discontinued will continue to keep you entertained! New and redesigned sportbikes, standards, cruisers, touring, adventure, dual sport, supermoto, motocross and offroad bikes all await to be discovered at Total Motorcycle. Plus Suzuki even has a new MVP 2022 model for its halftime show stopper!

But like Super Bowl parties, sometimes the punch bowl runs dry and we have some potential bad news, we are looking at upwards of 20 potentially discontinued models. That’s a slew of motorcycles that may not be making it this year. From the V-Strom 1050 series in the USA to GSX-S750 series and Brugman’s too. Let’s just hope these 20 don’t end up to be fouls and penalties for the winning team.

Sportbike

You’ll feel our passion for performance and precision engineering as soon as you twist the throttle.

– 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa – New model

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary – New model

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 100th Anniversary – Early Preview

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 ABS

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R – (USA, Europe)

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 – (USA)

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 100th Anniversary – New model

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R750

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 100th Anniversary – New model

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R600

– 2021 Suzuki GSX250R ABS

Standard / Sport

When you want comfortable ergonomics with plenty of power, standards are the perfect everyday ride.

– 2021 Suzuki Katana

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750

– 2021 Suzuki SV650 ABS

– 2021 Suzuki SV650X

Cruisers

Whether you crave muscle, style or just a laid-back ride, the Boulevard is a modern classic.

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard M109R

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50SE – (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50

Touring

When you want to see the countryside on two wheels, saddle up on a Boulevard touring bike.

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

Adventure

For comfort, versatility and performance, the V-Strom is an open invitation for new adventures on the road less traveled.

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XA Adventure – (Canada, Europe)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XA – New model (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050A – (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure – (USA, Europe)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XA Adventure – New model (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XA

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT – (USA, Europe)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650A – (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 ABS – (USA, Europe)

Dual Sport

If you’re torn between smooth pavement and wilderness trails, jump on a Dual Sport.

– 2021 Suzuki DR650S – (USA)

– 2021 Suzuki DR650SE – (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S

Supermoto

Tame urban streets on this DR-Z dressed for the city.

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

Motocross

When you need to win on the track, our RM-Z series is the unfair advantage.

– 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450

– 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250

– 2021 Suzuki RM85

Off Road

Like getting down and playing in the dirt? Do it on a DR-Z.

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z125L

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z125

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z50

Possible Discontinued Models

– 2021 Suzuki GSX250R

– 2021 Suzuki GSX250RZ

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000F

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000FA

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R ABS

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750A

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750ZA

– 2021 Suzuki SV650

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000A

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000ZA (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Adventure

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650X

– 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS

– 2021 Suzuki Burgman 200 ABS

– 2021 Suzuki DR200S