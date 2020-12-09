2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Calendar Announced

Yamaha Motor Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are delighted to unveil the calendar for the 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, which will support six rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship next season with two races per event.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is a new championship for riders aged 12-20, all running Supersport 300 World Championship race-winning Yamaha R3 machinery. These youngsters will get their first opportunity to experience this highly anticipated series in the official R3 bLU cRU European Cup test at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli (19 March 2021).

The championship will then join WorldSBK for the season-opening round at the famous TT Circuit Assen (23-24 April), where up to 36 riders will battle it out to become the first-ever winner of the R3 bLU cRU European Cup.

After that, the series will also stop at Estoril (7-8 May), Misano (11-12 June), Donington Park (2-3 July), and Magny-Cours (3-4 September), before reaching its conclusion at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (17-18 September), where the inaugural champion will be crowned.

Each weekend will consist of 30-minute Free Practice and Superpole sessions on Friday, with both 10-lap races taking place on Saturday.

The overall champion will earn a place on the 2022 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid with the WorldSSP300 bLU cRU team, providing they are over the minimum age of 15. Second in the standings will be offered a wildcard entry into the WorldSSP300 for the following season, as well as a 50 percent discount on their 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup registration, which will also be awarded to the rider who finishes third.

Riders can still register their interest in the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup until 15th December 2020 by clicking here.