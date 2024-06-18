Jett Lawrence Sweeps Motos at High Point for Third Pro Motocross Championship Win

|
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)
- Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., KTM (3-2 // 42)
- Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (2-3 // 42)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (5-5 // 34)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-6 // 34)
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (7-4 // 33)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Honda (6-7 // 31)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (10-8 // 26)
- Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Husqvarna (9-9 // 26)
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Suzuki (8-10 // 26)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 4 of 11)
- Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda – 171
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., KTM – 165
- Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda – 163
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 143
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM – 134
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki – 130
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 121
- Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Honda – 120
- Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Husqvarna – 113
- Freddie Noren, Lidkoping, Sweden, Kawasaki – 82