AMA National Hare & Hound Round 3 and Camp Coker GNCC Round 4 Results

Another strong showing in the desert for the Beta Race Team. Each rider on the team earned a podium in their class once again. Zane and Joe battled the entire race in the Pro Class. Zane led most of the race, but Joe found a way to get around him towards the end of the race to take the victory. In the Pro 250 class, Cole got off to a bad start but battled back. He was gaining on the leader but ran out of race track to catch him and had to settle for 2nd. Morgan raced hard in the Women’s Pro Class with the leaders all swapping places during the race, she still ended up on the podium in 3rd.
Results
Joe Wasson – 1st Place – Pro Class
Zane Roberts – 2nd Place – Pro Class
Cole Conatser – 2nd Place – Pro 250 Class
Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd Place – Women’s Pro Class
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Round 3 of the NHHA in Idaho went awesome! I was able to grab the overall after running second most of the day. I made a poss right at the end of the race to finish on top of the podium!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480RR
“Felt great going into this weekend’s National Hare and Hound in Idaho. The conditions were far drier and dustier than anyone expected so I knew the start was going to be a major factor in the race. Fortunately, I executed my best bomb run to date and came out with the holeshot. I led a majority of the race before hesitating on line choice and getting passed with around 5 miles left in the race. All in all, happy to get upfront and lead a race for that long since that’s something new for me and I look forward to racing again here soon for the first round of the AMA WHS!”
Cole Conatser
Factory 250 RR
“Round 3 of the Hare & Hound series went well! I got a pretty good start but we funneled into a really dusty ravine right away. The rough start pushed me back but was able to regain some position and was sitting in 4th after the first 5-10 miles. After the first pit, I got into 3rd. Then jumped to 2nd on the 2nd loop which 1st place only 40 seconds ahead of him going out for the 3rd loop. I put my head down and caught up to him but couldn’t make a pass from the dust and finished 9 seconds off of him. Overall it was a good race, I wish it wasn’t so dusty because I felt I could have taken the win. I’m looking forward to the coming rounds in Utah. I’m going do my best to get back on the top of the box!”
Morgan Colón
Factory 300 RR
“Round 3 was a dusty one to say the least. NHHA put us on the second row to start with all of the experts which made for a lot of passing and dust. I ran top 3 for the entire first loop swapping for the lead multiple times. Unfortunately, we had to race our race while also racing the expert men riders and it was very difficult trying to get around other riders in the dust while battling with my competition. I came into pit 1 with the lead with 2nd and 3rd right behind me. We all had some good battles the rest of the day and I ended up in 3rd.”
Camp Coker GNCC – Round 4
Society Hill, SC
The 4th round of the GNCC was out in South Carolina for the Camp Coker Bullet. The area got some rain and wind from a storm which added some changing conditions throughout the course. The Beta Race team continues to learn and work out some kinks to improve race after race. Catching a few bad breaks on Sunday didn’t help, but that’s racing.
Results
Cory Buttrick – 10th Place – XC1 Class
Thorn Devlin – 8th Place – XC2 Class
Max Fernandez – 8th Place – XC3 Class
Rachel Gutish – 4th Place – WXC Class
Cory Buttrick
Factory 430 RR
“I had so much fun riding my Beta 430 RR race bike today, battling for a top five. Bummer to have a little issue but we will keep focusing on the positives and move forward. Thank you to my mechanic Josh and the whole Beta crew.”
Thorn Devlin
Factory 250 RR
“Camp Coker was a solid day for us with plenty to take from and continue to move forward with momentum. We are making great progress as a team and I’m looking forward to better results in the future. Thank you Beta USA for a great bike; complimented by our sponsor’s best products.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“It was a progressive weekend for the team. We learned a lot and continue to improve. I’m excited about the next event and to keep moving forward!
Rachel Gutish
Factory 300 RR
“The Camp Coker GNCC started off quite rough for me. Another rider crashed in front of me in the first corner, and our bikes got hooked together. It took almost a minute and two course officials to get them separated. I was able to make an incredible charge back up to the lead pack, but obviously that took a lot of energy. I battled with third place most of the day, but when she put in a final sprint in the last couple miles I just didn’t have anything left to fight her with. It’s been unfortunate to have been last into the woods two rounds in a row now, but I firmly believe that when I get a reasonable start next round I’ll be back up on the box where I belong!”
