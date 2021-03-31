AMA National Hare & Hound Round 3 and Camp Coker GNCC Round 4 Results

Rachel Gutish Factory 300 RR “The Camp Coker GNCC started off quite rough for me. Another rider crashed in front of me in the first corner, and our bikes got hooked together. It took almost a minute and two course officials to get them separated. I was able to make an incredible charge back up to the lead pack, but obviously that took a lot of energy. I battled with third place most of the day, but when she put in a final sprint in the last couple miles I just didn’t have anything left to fight her with. It’s been unfortunate to have been last into the woods two rounds in a row now, but I firmly believe that when I get a reasonable start next round I’ll be back up on the box where I belong!”