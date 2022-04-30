Bank holiday weekend British Superbike Championship Cheshire circuit

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 29.



Buildbase Suzuki heads to Oulton Park this bank holiday weekend for the second round of the British Superbike Championship after a positive one-day test at the Cheshire circuit in the UK.

Christian Iddon spent more time gelling with his new GSX-R1000R Superbike and was able to run a consistent pace at the test, while his teammate, Danny Kent, also had a successful outing, setting a new personal best lap time as he looks to bounce back from a difficult Silverstone.



Christian Iddon:

“Oulton Park’s a track I’ve gone well at over the years and I’ve got a good record around there having finished on the podium in seven of the last nine races. The test was really positive and it was good to just spend more time on the bike. All these bikes are very different and I’m still adapting to the Suzuki, but I feel like I’m starting to gel with the bike and understand how to ride it and get the most from the package. We were able to be really consistent with our pace at the test and I’m excited to see what we can do this weekend.”



Danny Kent:

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend at Oulton Park. The test was really good for us and I set a new personal best lap time around there and the feeling I had on the bike was good. I left Silverstone disappointed with the results. Obviously I missed a lot of pre-season testing and everyone’s pace at the opening round was really fast. But we made progress over the weekend and the plan is make another improvement this weekend with the aim of getting some good points on the board.”

Free practice begins on Saturday morning, with qualifying and race one on Sunday May 1st, plus two more races on Bank Holiday Monday.