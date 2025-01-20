Strong start to U.S. Sprint Enduro Series for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders Craig DeLong and Korie Steede were both competitive in the opening round of the 2025 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at Mac Daddy’s XC Paradise in Georgia, where DeLong finished P4 in the Pro Class and Steede stood on the Pro Women Class podium in second position.

Riding the Husqvarna FX 350, DeLong managed to adapt to the rain-soaked conditions throughout the weekend on his way to the top five overall, gaining strength throughout both days and setting the foundation for a strong year ahead.

DeLong commented. “We got some rain on Saturday that soaked the course and made it pretty slick. I had a few crashes early on both days that set me back, but we kept pushing for some better results as the weekend went on – I’m glad to get the first one out of the way for 2025.” “The first race of the year was a little rough for me, but we can take positives also,”“We got some rain on Saturday that soaked the course and made it pretty slick. I had a few crashes early on both days that set me back, but we kept pushing for some better results as the weekend went on – I’m glad to get the first one out of the way for 2025.”

For Steede, after injury disrupted her season last year, a return to the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series podium was a welcome one on the Husqvarna FC 250. She led at the conclusion of the opening day, before eventually claiming a second-place result once the final checkered flag was waved on Sunday.

said Steede. “I’m stoked to be back racing again and feeling better every time I’m on the bike.” “On Saturday I was able to squeeze out the win after a few crashes, but Sunday I made it hard on myself again on an even gnarlier track and wasn’t able to make the push back to the front,”“I’m stoked to be back racing again and feeling better every time I’m on the bike.”

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Cody Barnes, Honda

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Women Class Results

1. Rachel Gutish, Sherco

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Tayla Jones, Honda

Upcoming Offroad Races – January 2025

1/26: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 1

1/26: National Hare & Hound Series – Round 1