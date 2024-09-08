CHASE SEXTON AND JULIEN BEAUMER SCORE CHARLOTTE SMX PLAYOFF PODIUMS

CONCORD, N. C. – The opening Playoff round of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Chase Sexton and Julien Beaumer both land valuable podium results at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, with Sexton continuing to hold the 450SMX red plate.

Newly-crowned Pro Motocross 450MX Champion Sexton rode his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the third-fastest time in qualifying while working his way back into the hybrid environment of SMX, and then finished fourth in the opening moto. He improved to P3 in the second moto, which secured him third position on the podium. As a result, he now holds a four-point advantage in the post-season standings.

Chase Sexton: “We definitely have a lot to improve on. It felt a little bit like a re-run of Chicago last year – I was trying super-hard, but wasn’t really going that fast. I’ve gotta find some more comfort, but these guys are riding really well, so we have to get better. We have two more rounds, the ones that really count because this one was just single points, and then we go into double points and triple points, so we will be trying to improve to really capitalize at that last race.”

Charlotte was a mixed day out for 450SMX Class teammate Plessinger after feeling the effects of a heavy crash during Friday practice. Still, he qualified in 10th and then charged to a convincing sixth in Moto 1. The Cowboy had to settle for 11th in the final moto of the weekend after crashing in the early stages, which positioned him P8 overall, and he’s currently ranked sixth in the SMX title race.

Aaron Plessinger: “Charlotte was quite the struggle. I had a practice crash on Friday, which left my shoulder a little sore, and then today I felt pretty good. First moto, I got a pretty good start and made some passes, so ended up sixth. In the second moto, I was in good position again, but slid out and got up in last. I worked my way back up to 11th, so overall, we’re leaving in one piece and we’ll see what Texas brings!”

250SMX saw Beaumer race to a breakout first-career professional podium, courtesy of a 2-4 scorecard. After qualifying in third position on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, he powered to the holeshot and led a large portion of the opening moto on his way to P2. The teenager was up front again in the second race, finishing fourth, which placed him on the podium in second overall and elevated him to P5 in points.

Julien Beaumer: “Getting good starts like that and leading those laps is very important for confidence. After the first moto I felt good, just made too many mistakes in those early laps of the second one, but I was happy with the result. I’m very excited to be up here on the podium, so I’m looking forward to Dallas next!”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Tom Vialle – the reigning AMA Supercross 250SX East Champion – qualified in eighth position and then raced to fourth in the first moto. A P7 result in the final outing placed him fifth overall, which was a solid way to commence his post-season, and he sits third in the SMX standings.

Tom Vialle: “I went 4-7 today – my starts were really bad – so I finished fifth overall. I’m still third in the championship and we all know that the next couple of races are most important with double and triple points available, so we will come out swinging next week.”

Next Race: September 14 – Fort Worth, Texas (SMX Playoff 2)

Results 450SMX Class – SMX Playoff 1

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha

3. Chase Sexton (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

8. Aaron Plessinger (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

14. Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 450SMX Class 2024 after 1 of 3 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 45 points

2. Jett Lawrence, 41

3. Hunter Lawrence, 40

6. Aaron Plessinger, 32

7. Malcolm Stewart, 30

12. Christian Craig, 18

17. Justin Barcia, 13

Results 250SMX Class – SMX Playoff 1

1. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

2. Julien Beaumer (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

3. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

5. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

9. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

12. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

14. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250SMX Class 2024 after 1 of 3 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 50 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 42

3. Tom Vialle, 37

5. Julien Beaumer, 35

7. Pierce Brown, 26

10. RJ Hampshire, 22

12. Ryder DiFrancesco, 21

20. Casey Cochran, 4