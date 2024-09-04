Close to Record-Breaking 10th Premier-Class Championship on FTR750

JARED MEES DOUBLES DOWN AT SPRINGFIELD MILE WITH BACK-TO-BACK WINS ABOARD INDIAN FTR750,

LEADS SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP BY 22 POINTS

With One Round Remaining, Mees Moves Closer to His Record-Breaking 10th Premier-Class Championship,

While the FTR750 Looks to Remain Undefeated in Championship Titles Before 2025 Ineligibility

Minneapolis, MN. (Sept. 3, 2024) – This past Sunday, the 2024 American Flat Track series continued with the Springfield Mile double header, serving as two of the final three rounds in this year’s championship, where Indian Motorcycle Racing’s Jared Mees dominated the day, delivering flawless performances with back-to-back victories aboard his Indian FTR750. The wins mark Mees’ fourth and fifth of the season, while also extending his impressive record at the Springfield Mile to 10 victories. With one round remaining and a 22-point lead in the standings, Mees is now poised to secure an unprecedented and record-breaking 10th Grand National Championship.

While these pivotal wins were crucial for Mees, they also brought Indian Motorcycle’s FTR750 one step closer to maintaining its perfect championship streak before becoming ineligible due to new 2025 rule changes. As the most dominant machine in the AFT paddock, the FTR750 is on the verge of securing its eighth straight championship in as many years of competition. With one race left in the 2024 season, the FTR750 boasts an astounding 75% win ratio, having clinched victory in 103 of 137 races.

Mees was a dominant force throughout the entire day, cashing in big by winning both rounds of the $5,000 #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and clinching victories in both heat races before the main events. When the day’s first Main event got underway, Mees, Dallas Daniels, and two other racers quickly shot off the line and began battling for the lead. However, in the early stages, a critical mistake by Daniels that impacted the other riders allowed Mees to break away from the pack and completely check out. Throughout the remainder of the 25-lap race, Mees rode unchallenged at the front, cruising to a 2.137-second margin of victory at the checkered flag.

In the day’s second main event, Mees once again got off the line swiftly, taking the lead early in the 14-minute-plus-two-lap race. This time, however, the trio of riders behind him wouldn’t let the reigning champion get away so easily, keeping him honest during the early portions of the race. As Mees defended his position up front, the other riders gradually fell off the pace, ultimately allowing him to pull away and secure another victory by a 1.396-second margin over Daniels.

“Mees’ incredible performance showcased not only his unmatched skill but also the relentless dominance of the Indian FTR750,” said Gary Gray, Vice President of Racing & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “As we approach the final round, Jared and the FTR750 are on the verge of making history—Jared with a record-breaking 10th National Championship, and the Indian FTR750 securing its eighth consecutive championship title in as many years. This moment represents years of hard work and dedication, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together.”

The 2024 American Flat Track season will conclude with its final showdown at the Lake Ozark Short Track, held at Lake Ozark Speedway on September 14.