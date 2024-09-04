In a thrilling twist on the cult film “Night at the Museum”, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Hard Enduro superstar Mani Lettenbichler defies the laws of nature and brings the KTM Motohall to life for one incredible night. Experience the adrenaline-fuelled “Night at the Museum” video with Mani Lettenbichler exclusively on YouTube. When the lights go out, the adventure begins! Mani comes to life alongside his championship-winning KTM 300 EXC. Outsmarting security, he sets off on a high-octane mission through the hallowed halls of KTM history. During this incredible escape, he races past decades of iconic KTM machines, weaves his way through exhibits and even stops at the museum shop – all the while the clock is ticking! Under the cover of night, Mani transforms the KTM Museum into his playground and encounters legendary motorcycles and the ghosts of former KTM racers. Not wasting a moment, Mani treats himself to a secret film screening and a new wardrobe – because when you’re Mani Lettenbichler, even the museum figurine has to perform at its best! The KTM Motohall in the heart of Mattighofen is not just a museum, but an exciting journey through the past and future of KTM’s technical marvels. But be warned – once you’ve seen this, you’ll believe that anything can happen when the lights go out! Don’t miss a thing and accompany Mani Lettenbichler on his epic nighttime adventure.