Developing story: Yamaha Motor to collaborate with Chinese CFMOTO

November 3, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Developing story: Yamaha Motor to collaborate with Chinese CFMOTO

Image

Yamaha Motor – CFMOTO joint venture in China

03 November 2023 Corporate

Following up the Yamaha Motor – CFMOTO joint venture announced on September 15th by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor would like to clarify that the collaboration solely consists of an industrial cooperation to manufacture vehicles in China, for the Chinese market.

Yamaha Motor has positioned China as one of its important production and sales bases, and this joint venture is premised on the acquisition of the clearances, permits, etc., required by competition laws and other laws and regulations.

Beyond that, Yamaha Motor will continue to discuss the direction of the joint venture with CFMOTO going forward with the aim of further raising competitiveness, but no other cooperation’s are at present in place.

About Michael Le Pard 9788 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.

Related Articles