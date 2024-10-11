Dominique Aegerter aiming to return for GYTR GRT Yamaha in Estoril

Dominique Aegerter is aiming to make his comeback as the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team return to action at the Circuito Estoril, Portugal, for the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship.

The Swiss rider, who was forced to miss the last three rounds with a right shoulder injury, is keen to be back in action on his Yamaha R1 machine. He will present for medical assessment to the FIM WorldSBK Medical Director on Thursday with a view of trying to ride in Friday’s FP1. Aegerter knows the Estoril Circuit from his WorldSSP campaigns, having scored three wins on Portuguese soil, however he’ll be racing there for the first time with the Superbike this weekend.

Should Aegerter fail to pass the medical test, or withdraw after FP1, then Italian rider Alessandro Delbianco will take his place. Delbianco stood in for Aegerter in Magny Cours last month, earning impressive points finishes in his debut with the team, before a wildcard with MotoXRacing in Cremona.

On the other side of the garage, Remy Gardner is eager to discover a new track following a productive wildcard with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP for the Japanese GP. Indeed, it’ll be a very first time for the Australian rider, who has never ridden in Estoril, but as the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK have fond memories there with two podiums in the previous seasons, he’s confident to enjoy a good weekend.

The weekend schedule will see Superpole session and Race 1 going underway at 11:00 and 14:00 local time on Saturday, while Superpole Race and Race 2 on Sunday having their start at 11:00 and 14:00 local time.

Remy Gardner: “It’s going to be my fourth race weekend in four weeks, but I cannot wait to be back on my Yamaha R1. I’ve never ridden in Estoril, but it looks like a fun track with a good layout and a lot of history. Of course it will be important to learn the track as soon as possible, but I’m confident we’ll be able to make a good work and enjoy a good weekend.”

Dominique Aegerter: “Finally, hopefully I can ride again and see again all the guys! I couldn’t wait to be back in action and every day I worked very hard on my recovery. It won’t be an easy weekend, not going lie, as I’ll be back after a long time and still have some pain in my ribs and shoulder, and although I already know the track, I’ve never ridden there with a Superbike, so it’ll be quite challenging, but the most important thing is that I can try to race again and I’m impatient to see everyone.”