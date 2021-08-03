DoubleRFest 2021 at Circuit of the Americas

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – August 3, 2021…BMW Motorrad USA and BMW Motorrad Brand Ambassador and racer Nate Kern are proud to announce the addition of Circuit of the Americas as a host location for DoubleRFest 2021– the on-track festival for BMW

S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR owners and enthusiasts. You don’t have to ride a BMW

S 1000 RR or M 1000 RR or even a BMW motorcycle to attend though. You just have to have a desire to have fun and to become a better rider.

COTA Circuit of the Americas.

The 20-turn, 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas – opened in 2012 – is a fast and challenging road course with big elevation changes that has hosted both Formula 1 and MotoGP races.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from former Road Race Champion, BMW Factory Test Rider and Brand Ambassador, Nate Kern. Experience one or two full days of on-track riding within three skill level groups – Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced on your own bike. Learn not only the skills but also the mindset that will make a better and safer rider on both track and street. Nate’s philosophy – simplifying the craft of riding fast while staying within your skillset – will make sure that participants will have an exhilarating and fun experience and leave as better riders.

Participants will also have a unique opportunity to experience the car-side with lunchtime M Hot Lap rides around the COTA circuit – hosted by the BMW Performance Center Driving School.

Time & Location

Sept. 11th – 12th, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm.

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617

Registration

Space is limited to 40 riders per group.

More information and event registration can be found at Nate Kern’s BMW DoubleRFest

Nate Kern

Passion, Persistence and Perseverance.

These three words describe Nate’s racing career best and are the foundation of what he teaches those looking to improve their riding skills. Nate began racing in 2002 at Daytona International Motor Speedway and has spent nearly two decades since then in the saddle of a BMW motorcycle.

Along with Nate’s determination to win, he also strengthened the ability to translate his product and technical knowledge into educating riders and enthusiasts on and off the track. This unique teaching skill is also what helped Nate earn the distinguished honor of becoming an official BMW Motorrad Brand Ambassador in 2008.

Nate’s first and foremost goal is creating a safe track experience for everyone. He believes in small, individualized groups with hand-selected coaching experts for each riding group. One big difference you will find with Nate’s coaches and trainers is that they will ALWAYS be on a bike with mirrors.

You cannot effectively coach if you cannot see what your riders are doing behind you around the track. He finds that this imperative aspect of coaching provides the ability to observe rider body position, line selection, along with other approaching riders and coaches. Ultimately, this overall pace setting is much safer for everyone on the track.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 349 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 143 BMW motorcycle retailers, 116 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.