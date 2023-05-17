Dragons Back Enduro: National Enduro series traveled to Virginia

May 17, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Dragons Back Enduro: National Enduro series traveled to Virginia

Johnson 2nd Place, Smith in Sixth

The National Enduro series traveled to Virginia for the Dragons Back Enduro. The track conditions were slick, red clay, that was a little rooty. Evan Smith had his best ride of the 2023 NEPG season. He had some fast test times but it came apart a bit on the 4th test which cost him a shot at finishing a few spots higher. Jon Johnson did his best to finish on top a stacked field in the NE Pro2 class. The top five were separated by mere seconds. In the sixth test, Johnson turned in a great time to win the test and was able to leapfrog a few places to take him up to 2nd place in his class and 10th overall.

Event Results
Evan Smith 6th Place Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson 2nd Place Class: NE Pro2

Evan Smith

Factory 300 RR

“Great race at the Dragons back NEPG today. After an afternoon rain on Saturday, the track was slick and perfect for us! The bike worked great and I was able to put in 3 top 5 test times and without a 4th test mistake, I would’ve been in the top 5 and battling for a podium! Ready for the home race in GA.”

Jon Johnson

Factory 250 RR

“Happy with how today went. It was close racing all day. The gap between 2nd to 5th place was separated by just seconds. Going into test 6 I was in 4th place and only 9 seconds out of 2nd. I was able to push hard and come away with the test win and 2nd place for the day in NE Pro2. Thanks to everyone who supports our racing program!”
