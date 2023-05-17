Dragons Back Enduro: National Enduro series traveled to Virginia

The National Enduro series traveled to Virginia for the Dragons Back Enduro. The track conditions were slick, red clay, that was a little rooty. Evan Smith had his best ride of the 2023 NEPG season. He had some fast test times but it came apart a bit on the 4th test which cost him a shot at finishing a few spots higher. Jon Johnson did his best to finish on top a stacked field in the NE Pro2 class. The top five were separated by mere seconds. In the sixth test, Johnson turned in a great time to win the test and was able to leapfrog a few places to take him up to 2nd place in his class and 10th overall.
Event Results
Evan Smith
6th Place
Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson
2nd Place
Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith
Factory 300 RR
“Great race at the Dragons back NEPG today. After an afternoon rain on Saturday, the track was slick and perfect for us! The bike worked great and I was able to put in 3 top 5 test times and without a 4th test mistake, I would’ve been in the top 5 and battling for a podium! Ready for the home race in GA.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“Happy with how today went. It was close racing all day. The gap between 2nd to 5th place was separated by just seconds. Going into test 6 I was in 4th place and only 9 seconds out of 2nd. I was able to push hard and come away with the test win and 2nd place for the day in NE Pro2. Thanks to everyone who supports our racing program!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s debutant Jeremy Seewer got the next chapter in his MXGP career off to a positive start in Sugo, Japan, with a silver medal performance at the final round of the […]
Yamaha’s WorldSBK rider Michael van der Mark will be riding Valentino Rossi’s YZR-M1 in round 14 of the 2017 MotoGP World Championship, staged at the MotorLand Aragón track in Spain, while the Italian is recovering […]
Judges & Fan Vote Names NASA Engineer, OSHA Safety Inspector, and a Mining Equipment Engineer as Three Finalists who Will Put Their Skills to the Test in Amateur Build Off Competition MINNEAPOLIS (April 24, […]