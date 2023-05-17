Dragons Back Enduro: National Enduro series traveled to Virginia

Johnson 2nd Place, Smith in Sixth The National Enduro series traveled to Virginia for the Dragons Back Enduro. The track conditions were slick, red clay, that was a little rooty. Evan Smith had his best ride of the 2023 NEPG season. He had some fast test times but it came apart a bit on the 4th test which cost him a shot at finishing a few spots higher. Jon Johnson did his best to finish on top a stacked field in the NE Pro2 class. The top five were separated by mere seconds. In the sixth test, Johnson turned in a great time to win the test and was able to leapfrog a few places to take him up to 2nd place in his class and 10th overall.