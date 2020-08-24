Ducati Rockets to 2nd Place after MotoGP Red Bull Ring red flag restart

Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci finish fifth and eleventh respectively at the Grand Prix of Styria. Podium for Jack Miller, second at the Red Bull Ring with the Ducati Desmosedici GP bike of the Pramac Racing Team



Ducati Team riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci finished the Gran Prix of Styria, which was held this afternoon at the Austrian circuit of the Red Bull Ring, in fifth and eleventh position respectively.



As he got off the line from the eighth spot of the grid, Andrea managed to recover some position in the first laps, but, he eventually dropped back again to the eighth position just before the competition got suspended due to an accident. Starting from the same place he was occupying at the time of the red flag, Dovizioso managed to get off the line well again at the restart, immediately putting himself behind the group fighting for the podium. But, on the final lap, in an attempt to recover on the riders in front him, the rider from Forlì went wide at Turn 3, leaving a space open for Mir, losing one position and closing the race in the fifth position. With today’s result, however, Dovizioso gains essential points for the championship standings, which now sees him split by only three points from current championship leader Quartararo.



Danilo Petrucci, who started first from eleventh on the grid and then twelfth at the restart, closed a demanding weekend in the eleventh position. After the first five events of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, the rider from Terni is currently fourteenth in the general standings with 25 points.



For the second week in a row, Jack Miller took the Ducati Desmosedici GP bike of the Pramac Racing Team on the podium of the Red Bull Ring, this time narrowly missing out on the victory. Second, at the last corner, the Australian tried a decisive attack on Pol Espargaro, but, in the manoeuvre, they both went wide leaving room for Oliveira, who took the victory in today’s race.



In the manufactures’ standings, Ducati is second, only one point behind Yamaha, while in the team standings, the Ducati Team is now third with 92 points.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 5th

“Unfortunately today didn’t go as I had hoped. In the first race, I had problems with the tyres, and I didn’t have the right feeling to ride well. Fortunately, with the restart, we were able to make a different tyre choice, and this allowed me to find back the sensations to which I was used to. Despite this, in the second race, I was not fast enough on the corner exit, and this prevented me from recovering. We will have to work well to improve this aspect to be more competitive on the other race tracks as well. With today’s fifth place, we are now very close to the top of the standings, and now we have to continue to be constant and take other steps forward in the next GPs”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 11th

“Unfortunately, both in the first and second part of the race, I was unable to recover positions after the start and had to remain behind my opponents. Before the red flag, I’d managed to find a good rhythm, and I was trying to close the gap on the group that preceded me, but at the restart, I did not find the same conditions again. It will be important in the next GPs to finally get a good qualifying position to make a difference during the first laps of the race.”



The Ducati Team will be back on track in three weeks for the first of two consecutive events in Italy, scheduled from 11th-13th September and from 18th-20th September at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico.