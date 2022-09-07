Enjoying a new experience trying the Suzuki GSX-RR

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 6.



Alex Rins: 12th – 1’31.936 – +0.644

Dominique Aegerter: 27th – 1’33.907 – +2.615

Team Suzuki Ecstar completed the Misano Test on Tuesday with positive steps found for Alex Rins and Dominique Aegerter enjoying a new experience trying the GSX-RR.

The focus and main priority for Rins was comparing some new hardware, as well as a bit of suspension testing and confirm fairing options, working to find improvements ahead of the final races of the season. He put in a total of 53 laps around the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli on and reported a positive outcome from the work done by himself and the team.

For Aegerter, the thrilling experience left him impressed with the speed and power of the GSX-RR, but it also proved interesting for the Suzuki squad, who could get yet another perspective on the feel and handling of their bike.

The team have now completed their items list and will not participate in tomorrow’s test.

Alex Rins:

“Today went smoothly and I found it helpful. I only rode in the morning, and we managed to try all the items that we wanted to, and we now feel clearer about the things that could be useful to us in the next races. It also clarified for us that we had made good choices earlier in the season. We felt it was better not to ride in the afternoon because we finished the programme and there was no need to take any unnecessary ‘risk’. I’m looking ahead to Aragon now, and I’m excited to ride there in front of a home crowd.”

Dominique Aegerter:

“It’s difficult to put into words; it’s just been an amazing experience. Thanks again to Suzuki for letting me ride their bike – and also my World Supersport team, Ten Kate, who have allowed me to take this opportunity. On my first lap I was so impressed with the power and grip, it was incredible. Then, when I got to the straight for the first time, I was screaming inside my helmet! I improved with each exit and it was great to work with these guys and to experience all the things the GSX-RR has to offer.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“It was a positive day; Alex found some things that could help him in the remaining races and we feel pretty positive. Of course, our goal is to get strong results in the next rounds. A good target would be fifth place in the championship, and that would be a nice way to stay motivated. Dominique did a very good job, only a few laps but reasonable times! Hopefully we’ll see Joan back with us in Aragon, and we should have an update about that in the next days.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“We tried a couple of things in terms of hardware, originally planned for use in 2023, but obviously we brought it forward. We also worked on a different spec. of the rear device and some suspension options, and finally an aerodynamics comparison. We finished everything successfully today, so we will not test tomorrow. Thank you to Alex and Dominique for their hard work – for a first time on a MotoGP bike, Domi’s lap times were pretty good. We’re happy with this last test of the year.”

MISANO TEST RESULTS:

1 F. BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI – 1’31.292

2 L. MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI – 1’31.473 – 0.181

3 A. ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1’31.531 – 0.239

4 J. MARTIN SPA Prima Pramac Racing DUCATI – 1’31.554 – 0.262

5 M. VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA – 1’31.557 – 0.265

6 F. QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1’31.588 – 0.296

7 M. BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI – 1’31.591 – 0.299

8 J. ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing DUCATI – 1’31.606 – 0.314

9 P. ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA – 1’31.707 – 0.415

10 E. BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI – 1’31.741 – 0.449

11 B. BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM – 1’31.916 – 0.624

12 A. RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1’31.936 – 0.644

13 F. DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 1’31.950 – 0.658

14 F. MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA – 1’32.048 – 0.756

15 J. MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI – 1’32.145 – 0.853

16 M. OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM – 1’32.336 – 1.044

17 R. FERNANDEZ SPA Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM – 1’32.395 – 1.103

18 M. MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA – 1’32.395 – 1.103

19 A. MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA – 1’32.408 – 1.116

20 T. NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA – 1’32.467 – 1.175

21 M. PIRRO ITA Aruba.it Racing DUCATI 1’32.562 – 1.270

22 S. BRADL GER Honda Test Team HONDA 1’32.634 – 1.342

23 R. GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’32.739 – 1.447

24 D. PEDROSA SPA KTM Test Team KTM 1’32.739 – 1.447

25 D. BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team YAMAHA 1’32.820 – 1.528

26 L. SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1’33.379 – 2.087

27 D. AEGERTER SWI Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1’33.907 – 2.615

28 A. DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team YAMAHA 1’34.897 – 3.605