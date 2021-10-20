Excitement Mounts for MXGP Trentino Tripleheader

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are preparing for the final five rounds of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship in Italy. The ‘final five’ will start this weekend with a tripleheader in Pietramurata before moving 128 kilometers South of the country to Mantova for a season-ending doubleheader.

The first – and last – tripleheader of the season will see racing take place at the picturesque Arco di Trento circuit in Pietramurata, Italy, on Sunday 24th, Wednesday 27th, and Sunday 31st October.

The circuit in ‘Arco’ is a hard-pack track with some elevation and plenty of narrow sections; it always delivers close racing. All six of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory riders have had memorable performances at the venue previously.

For Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer, it was at the MXGP of Trentino back in 2014 that the young ’91’ started to gain momentum in the MX2 class. The Swiss talent recorded his first-ever top-five race finish as a ‘pro rider.’ That result quickly became the first of many as he challenged the MX2 crown in 2016 and 2017. He ended up second overall in both seasons.

It was also in ‘Arco’ that Seewer won his last race. At the penultimate round of the 2020 season, he went 1-3 for second overall. Going into the MXGP of Trentino this weekend, he is currently sixth in the MXGP Championship Standings.

Teammate Glenn Coldenhoff missed the three Grand Prix’s raced in Trentino last season through injury, so for the Dutch rider; it will be his first time back at the stunning track and location since 2019.

Currently eighth in the MXGP Championship, the ‘259’ is hungry for more. The 30-year-old has proven he can challenge for race and overall victories following an emphatic performance in Italy earlier this year, where he tied on points with the current MXGP Championship leader Jeffrey Herlings for the overall win. This weekend, Coldenhoff will arrive in Pietramurata with the memory of his second-ever MX2 race win. It was back in 2014.

A similar story for Ben Watson, despite carrying a small injury, the Brit arrives in Pietramurata with the incredible memory of a Grand Prix victory in MX2 where he ended his MX2 career in the best way possible, with a stunning victory at the final round of the 2020 series. Unfortunately, the tall Brit sprained his ankle at the MXGP of France and then further irritated it attempting to ride in Spain. After sitting out the final race at Spanish Grand Prix, Watson will take the week off in hopes that the injury will heal in time for the next three Grand Prix’s. He is currently 13th in the MXGP Championship Standings.

Excitement is starting to mount for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team as Maxime Renaux continues to strengthen his grip on the 2021 MX2 World Title.

Having won four Grand Prix’s, and made 11 visits to the podium, from a possible 13, the Frenchman has a very comfortable lead going into the final five rounds in Italy. And, after a thrilling Grand Prix win in Spain a few days ago, where he passed some of his closest rivals on his way to victory, the ‘959’ is riding a wave of confidence.

While winning the championship is the ultimate goal, Renaux is still determined to finish the season with more podium visits and hopes to add to his impressive 2021 tally of seven race wins.

Determined to return to his race-winning form, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts feels physically and mentally ready to move past the frustration of a difficult opening race in Spain. Mathematically, the MX2 title is still achievable, although 108-points is a considerable margin to reduce over five rounds. Still, Geerts has claimed the most’ Pole Positions’ this season, proving he has the speed to challenge the crown. He is currently second in the MX2 Championship Standings.

For ‘The Rookie’ Thibault Benistant, the Frenchman lines up quietly confident. He is currently seventh in the MX2 Championship Standings and free from pressure. The ‘198’ really enjoys the circuit in Pietramurata, at which he scored his first-ever MX2 top-three race finish. The success came at his third appearance in the ‘pro’ grade category in 2020.

Joining the MXGP and MX2 classes for the Trentino tripleheader, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team and its trio of youngsters, Ivano van Erp, Ferruccio Zanchi and Karlis Reisulis, will be lining up in contention for the sixth, seventh and eighth rounds of the EMX125 series. Following a round win at the MXGP of Spain on Saturday 16th October, his second-ever, Van Erp is now fifth in the championship chase, 2-points shy of the rider in fourth. Zanchi is 16-points further adrift of his teammate, in ninth, while Reisulis is 13th.

Last by not least, the sixth and final round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship will be taking place alongside the sixth round of the EMX125 series on Saturday, 23rd October. Ceres 71 Yamaha’s Nancy van de Ven is still in contention for the title. She is currently third, 12-points shy of Kiara Fontanesi in second, and 28-points off the championship leader, Courtney Duncan. Yamaha Germany’s Larissa Papenmeier currently rounds out the top-five.

Jeremy Seewer

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 373-points

“I have mixed feelings. In one way, I am feeling better and everything is improving and I know I can have a go at the podium, and for the other, I tried in Spain and felt good, but I still struggled. Still, I am looking forward to ‘Arco’ because I love that place. It feels like I am on holiday there. It’s just an awesome place. I have some good memories from there. My goal is to be consistent and make another step forward, be closer to the podium, or even better, be on the podium. I want to bring the heat in the final part of the season. I feel ready for it.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

8th MXGP Standings, 302-points

“Trentino is next. It’s a track I like and I have done very well there before. My best memory from Arco was in 2014, where I got on the podium and won a moto in the MX2 class. This weekend my goal is to be more consistent, don’t crash and get some top-five results.”

Ben Watson

13th MXGP Championship Standings, 197-points

“It’s hard to feel good during a period like I am having right now. I am doing all I can, and in terms of my injury I have more scans this week to see if I can go through and race in Italy without it in my head. I have great memories in Arco, it was my final MX2 race and finished with a GP win. I love the track and it’s definitely a little booster heading there.”

Maxime Renaux

MX2 World Championship Leader, 535-points

“I’m feeling good going into the tripleheader in Arco, especially after the win in Spain! For sure, I am thinking about the championship, but I still want to battle out front and get some more podiums and wins, so I will just focus on doing what I have done over the past races. I feel good with it, it’s gonna be intense, but I feel ready to handle it. It is exciting and it’s gonna be fun!”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 World Championship Standings, 427-points

“The last heat in Spain was a confidence booster for me, so I feel motivated for the tripleheader in Arco and really looking forward to it. I like the track there; it suits me pretty well. Last year we had three GP’s there, and I won two. My goal is to keep riding like I did in that last heat in Spain, and if I can ride like that I know I can battle for a podium spot.”

Thibault Benistant

7th MX2 World Championship Standings, 362-points

“I really like Trentino. I have ridden there quite a lot already, in EMX125, EMX250 and then some of my first MX2 GP’s were there too. I really like riding there, and I really look forward to going there again. I know that my speed is good. This week we will work a bit more on my starts because if I can get a good start, it’s easier to fight for the podium and maybe some race wins too.”