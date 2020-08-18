Exciting day at the inaugural AMA Motocross Loretta Lynn’s National

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 17.

Alex Martin: RM-Z250 – 5-5

Joey Savatgy: RM-Z450 – 9-11

Fredrik Noren – RM-Z450 – 23-22

JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing began the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series with an exciting day at the inaugural Loretta Lynn’s National as Joey Savatgy and Fredrik Noren put both their JGR-tuned Suzuki RM-Z450 machines up front, starting by crossing the moto one holeshot line in first and second places.

Alex Martin also had his Suzuki RM-Z250 up front throughout the day to start the season with a top-five overall finish. He showed he’s ready for great things this summer with consistent finishes inside the top five in both motos, resulting in a top-five overall finish.

In the first moto, ‘A-Mart’s’ speed allowed him race past three riders in under one minute – two in the same corner – just past the midpoint of moto one. In the second moto, while running inside the top five, he had a tip over that thwarted his charge forward just as he had closed to within striking distance of the rider ahead of him.

Said Martin: “It was exciting to be back at the races. I was happy with the speed we had; we just need to minimize the mistakes. Three crashes throughout the two motos kept me from a podium, but I’m happy I could still manage a top-five result for myself and the team.”

Savatgy had an impressive return to racing with the lap times to run up front in both motos and take home a top-10 overall finish. ‘Versace’ is healed up from injury but not satisfied with his round one results; and though it was a solid return performance it was a notch below what Savatgy, his team, and his fans know he’s capable of delivering.

“Yesterday was sub-par for me. It was my first race back in almost a year and it got the best of me,” Savatgy reflected. “There are some things I need to work on but my starts were good and that’s a big piece of the puzzle. So it’s now back to work this week and try it again next weekend.”

Noren christened the 450 class season by pulling an impressive holeshot on Loretta’s deep, horsepower-robbing start straight. ‘Fast Freddie’ led the field across the holeshot stripe to kick-off 450cc motocross racing in 2020 right. Before an unfortunate bobble on lap seven, he was charging inside the top 10 and looking ready to repeat his many top 10s from last year.

Said Noren: “I’m super pumped to be back racing! I had great starts and I holeshot my first ever pro motocross start, so that was great. Unfortunately, I had pretty hard crashes in both motos which made the overall result for the weekend not very good. Now we’ll regroup and recharge for next weekend!”

Said JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht: “The team is happy to be back racing again with these guys. All the components for putting together a great race were there for each rider. Alex rode the best I’ve seen in a while, and Freddie’s and Joey’s starts were super impressive. It was great to see Joey back on the bike. We’re really looking forward to seeing what these guys can do when they put all the pieces together.”

A mid-week venue change keeps the series stationed at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for a second weekend, creating the first AMA Motocross double-header in a schedule that expected to reach that milestone with rounds four and five.

The JGR racers, support crew, and machinery are accustomed to hunkering down after their seven-race Supercross stretch in May and June earlier this year and excited to put their Suzuki RM-Zs to good use and pull in more strong performances over the remaining eight rounds of 2020 Outdoor racing.