Extreme Off-Road 2020 Tennessee Knockout Results

The 10th Annual AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro (TKO) took place over the weekend at the Trials Training Center in Sequatchie, Tennessee. With Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker sidelined due to a hand injury, Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported riders Noah Kepple and Keith Curtis represented the brand well with a pair of top-five finishes in the extreme offroad event. With the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team on-site for support, 3BROS/SRT/Husqvarna Racing Team’s Noah Kepple competed aboard a factory-prepped TE300i, where he came out strong finishing third on the short course hot lap. In TKO 1, Kepple started off third and maintained his position for the first half of the one-hour race. He made a few mistakes around the halfway point that allowed a few riders to get by but he held strong to finish seventh. With a second row start for TKO 2, Kepple got off to a decent start and settled into third early on as he battled back-and-forth within his group to solidify a second-place transfer into the final race. In the Final Knockout, Kepple got a great start from row two as he rounded the first turn inside the top-three. He maintained a third for most of the race until a slight bobble caused him to drop back a position to fourth. With an impressive performance in the finale, Kepple ultimately finished just off the podium with a strong fourth-place overall. Professional Snowmobile Hillclimb racer Keith Curtis competed alongside Kepple with support from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew and a factory-prepped TE300i for the event. Curtis secured a top-10 position in the short course hot lap, where he moved on to TKO 1. He got off to a ninth-place start in the first race and battled his way up to a sixth-place finish. With a front row start in TKO 2, Curtis put himself into the second-place position early on and he rode strong to carry a second-place transfer into the finale. In the Final Knockout, Curtis got off to a seventh-place start on the opening lap and he climbed his way up to fifth by lap three. With two laps to go, he made a costly mistake that dropped him back to sixth late in the race but a last-lap charge allowed him to overtake fifth and ultimately secure a solid top-five finish for the day. Final Knockout Results 1. Trystan Hart, KTM, 40:35.947 2. Cody Webb, Sherco, +35.419 3. Benjamin Herrera Ried, Beta, +5:00.443 … 4. Noah Kepple, HQV 5. Keith Curtis, HQV 9. Cory Graffunder, HQV 15. Danny Lewis, HQV