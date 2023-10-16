Exclusive: New 2024 Honda Gold Wings & Africa Twins + More!

Total Motorcycle brings you exclusive motorcycle content other sites just miss. Introducing 19 new and exclusive 2024 Honda Gold Wings, Africa Twins, NT1100’s, Rebel 1100’s, Rebel 500’s, XL750 Transalp and even a SuperCub thrown in there. Yes, TMW really is the leading motorcycle website in North America and it’s accelerating away from the competition every day. Ride with the lead pack, ride with Total Motorcycle!

2024 HONDA GOLD WING

Model updates : For 2024 Honda the Gold Wing – Honda’s seminal touring flagship – benefits from the option of an eye-catching all-new colour scheme.

The Gold Wing was completely reborn in 2018 with a radical weight reduction, double wishbone front suspension and brand-new, flat six-cylinder engine. Its status as a flagbearer for new technology is well-founded, with cutting edge features including 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), 7-inch TFT screen, gyrocompass navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, electric screen, Smart Key operation, 4 riding modes and Hill Start Assist.

The Honda Gold Wing, since its introduction as a naked 1000cc machine in 1975, has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled travel. And it’s a motorcycle that’s been very much on its own journey, growing in physical size and displacement over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort.

For 2018, in response to the evolution of demographics and the motorcycle market, it made a radical departure from what would have been a traditional update trajectory. The GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour took a new direction and, brand new from the wheels-up, became sleeker, lighter and more agile – very much a rider’s motorcycle – while adding a host of new features to cement its reputation as a technological flagship.

And, as a result, the Gold Wing’s appeal became instantly broader, reaching out to a younger generation of motorcyclists that may have overlooked – or simply not been aware of – the previous incarnation.

For 2020, improvements to suspension and slow speed manoeuvrability further complemented the evocative, flat six-cylinder engine beating at the heart of Honda’s premium tourer. In 2021, the Gold Wing gained an audio upgrade and 2022 saw it become available in Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) form only.

The 2023 Gold Wing received a new Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) that quickly and clearly warns the rider if tire pressures are low and for 2024 Honda the GL1800 Gold Wing receives a stunning new colour scheme.

Model Overview

The Gold Wing’s engine and chassis were designed in unison for the 2018 rebirth, to move the riding position forward and create a much more compact motorcycle. The aluminum beam frame is constructed around a double wishbone front fork, which allows the engine to sit forward in the machine – as the front wheel moves up and down in a more vertical plane – while providing high quality suspension control and front-end stability thanks to its stiffness and reduced friction.

optimized for size, the 24V flat six-cylinder engine lost none of its power, avalanche of torque or addictive power delivery. The addition of Throttle By Wire (TBW) control brought with it 4 rider modes: TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN; the operation of the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS) alters depending on the mode selected. Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Idling Stop offer ease of use and improved fuel efficiency.

The DCT features 7-speeds, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. It also features a ‘creep’ forward and back function.

The Gold Wing offers a total sense of freedom, with sheer riding enjoyment and performance matched by stylish design. An aerodynamically efficient fairing channels air around the rider, while the electric screen adjusts for preference; the luxurious seats offer all-day comfort. The lightweight audio system and speakers show off incredible sound quality. And features like Smart Key operation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth provide modern-day convenience and connectivity.

For 2024 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing is available exclusively in a beautiful, brand-new Matt Armoured Green Metallic with brown detailing on the engine cases.

Key Features

Styling & Equipment

7-inch TFT display provides riding, navigation, audio information and the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which for warns of sub optimal pressures

Taut lines with a contemporary edge show off the motorcycle underneath

Electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height

Cruise control operates smoothly via Throttle By Wire (TBW)

Ample luggage capacity for weekend touring

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow smartphone use

Full LED lighting and auto-cancelling indicators

Smart Key control adds convenience for ignition and luggage

Two USB Type-C sockets

2024 Honda HONDA GOLD WING TOUR

Model updates : Honda’s luxurious Gold Wing Tour – a flagship completely reborn in 2018 – with radical weight reduction, double wishbone front suspension, brand-new, flat six-cylinder engine, glides into 2024 Honda essentially unchanged. The comprehensive spec. sheet includes 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, 7-inch TFT screen, gyrocompass navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, electric screen, Smart Key operation, 4 riding modes, HSTC and Hill Start Assist – underlining its status as a flagbearer for new technology.

For 2024 Honda the GL1800 Gold Wing Tour will be available in two new dynamic colour combinations.

Introduction

The Honda Gold Wing, since its introduction as a naked 1000cc machine in 1975 has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled travel. And it’s a motorcycle that’s been very much on its own journey, growing in physical size and displacement over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort.

For 2018, in response to the evolution of demographics and the motorcycle market, it made a radical departure from what would have been a traditional update trajectory. The GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing ‘Tour’ took a new direction and, brand new from the wheels-up, became sleeker, lighter and more agile – very much a rider’s motorcycle – while adding a host of new features to cement the bike’s reputation as a technological flagship, including the option of 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

And, as a result, the Gold Wing Tour’s appeal became instantly broader, reaching out to a younger generation of motorcyclists that may have overlooked – or simply not been aware of – the previous incarnation. In 2020, standard-fit LED fog lights, larger pillion grab handles plus improvements to suspension and slow speed manoeuvrability further complemented the evocative, flat six-cylinder engine beating at the heart of Honda’s premium tourer.

For 2021, the Gold Wing Tour gained carrying capacity, improved pillion comfort and an audio upgrade. Every new model year brings fresh paint choices and 2024 Honda is no exception, with two new colour combinations further cementing its standalone desirability.

Model Overview

The Gold Wing Tour’s engine and chassis were designed in unison for the 2018 rebirth, to move the riding position forward and create a much more compact motorcycle. The aluminum beam frame is constructed around a double wishbone front fork, which allows the engine to sit forward in the machine – as the front wheel moves up and down in a more vertical plane – while providing high quality suspension control and front-end stability thanks to its stiffness and reduced friction. Suspension damping adjusts electrically.

optimized for size, the 24V flat six-cylinder engine lost none of its power, avalanche of torque or addictive power delivery. The addition of Throttle By Wire (TBW) control brought with it 4 rider modes: TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN; the operation of the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS) alters depending on the mode selected. Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Idling Stop (on the DCT option) offer ease of use and improved fuel efficiency. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction.

The manual transmission is 6-speed, while DCT features 7-speeds, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. It also features a ‘creep’ forward and back function. The manual machine employs the same electric reverse system as featured on previous designs.

The Gold Wing Tour offers a total sense of freedom, with sheer riding enjoyment and performance matched by stylish design. An aerodynamically efficient fairing channels air around the rider, while the extended electric screen adjusts for preference; the seats, too provide all-day comfort and feature a suede/synthetic leather cover. The angle of the pillion back rest is also relaxed. High quality speakers show off vivid sound quality and features like Smart Key operation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth add modern-day convenience and connectivity.

The 2024 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing Tour (DCT and airbag option) will be available in the following colour options:

NEW Heavy Gray Metallic with Graphite Black detailing and bronze engine covers

Pearl Glare White with NEW Graphite Black detailing

Beta Silver Metallic/Iridium Gray Metallic

The 2024 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing Tour (manual gearbox option) is available exclusively in a

NEW Heavy Gray Metallic with Graphite Black detailing and bronze engine covers

Key Features

Styling & Equipment

7-inch TFT display provides riding, navigation and audio information

Taut lines with a contemporary edge show off the motorcycle underneath

Ample luggage capacity for weekend touring; top box features 61L storage

Suede/synthetic leather seats, relaxed pillion back rest angle

High audio quality

Electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height

Cruise control operates smoothly via Throttle By Wire (TBW)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow smartphone use

Full LED lighting, LED fog lights and auto-cancelling indicators

Smart Key control adds convenience for ignition and luggage

Two USB Type-C sockets

2024 Honda CRF1100L AFRICA TWIN ADVENTURE SPORTS

Model updates: The new CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports receives major upgrades to further enhance its continent-busting travel abilities. Standard-fit Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA) suspension – with a reduction in stroke length – is matched to a 19-inch front wheel, 110/80-19 tire and lower seat height. There’s also a 7% boost to peak torque for the 1,084cc engine. New style for the upper fairing is both more muscular and protective. As before, a full electronics package uses a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit to manage HSTC, cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Rear Lift Control and cornering detection functionality on the DCT version. Practicality comes in the shape of multiple riding modes, standard fit cruise control, heated grips, USB port, ACC charger and full colour 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen incorporating Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. Dual LED headlights feature Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and Cornering Lights. The DCT option receives improved feel from launch and at slow speed. Four tailor-made Genuine Honda Accessory Packs – Urban, Rally, Travel and Adventure – are ready to create the perfect traveling partner.

Introduction

It’s been well over three decades since the Honda XRV650 Africa Twin first rolled into Europe and while the motorcycle that now bears its name – launched in 2016 as the CRF1000L Africa Twin – was a brand-new motorcycle from the wheels up, it fully inherited the essence and spirit of what made the original so popular.

It was the balance between power and light weight that was at the heart of the original bike’s appeal, just as it was for the new model. With its unique, athletic appearance, an enjoyable, usable engine and capable, comfortable chassis, the CRF1000L Africa Twin proved itself a true modern-day all-rounder and has been hugely popular with round-the-world adventurers, around-town commuters and weekend tourers alike, with over 85,000 units bearing the ‘Africa Twin’ name sold since its return.

2018 saw the Africa Twin, in both manual transmission and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) form, receive Throttle By Wire (TBW) control plus 4 riding modes, expanded Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) options, as well as intake and exhaust development for improved engine response and sound. The platform also expanded: the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports – with the same updates but featuring improved wind protection, greater tank range and longer-travel suspension – extended the machine even further into long-range off-road territory.

For 2020, the introduction of a bigger capacity, longer stroke 1084cc engine marked another landmark in the evolution of the Africa Twin. The CRF1100L Africa Twin itself was comprehensively redrawn with an aggressive, compact rally style and even sharper off-road focus. Meanwhile, the touring comfort, technology and ability of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports were also further enhanced – including the option of cutting-edge Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA) suspension.

The 2022 Africa Twin Adventure was equipped with refined DCT settings for even smoother handling in 1st and 2nd gears, plus a new, more compact screen design and striking ultra-modern ‘Cracked Terrain’ graphics.

2024 Honda marks another major update for the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Updated chassis dynamics based around a new 19in front wheel, more power and torque for the engine, further DCT refinements and a more muscular new look move the model on yet again.

Model Overview

The 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports shares the frame and engine of the more off-road focussed CRF1100L Africa Twin but has a role very much of its own: to offer riders real continent-crossing long-haul ability and practicality both on and off-road.

For 2024 Honda Showa EERA offers optimum constantly-adjusted damping control. Four default modes – SOFT, MID, HARD and OFF-ROAD – cover every type of riding situation, and there’s a USER mode for further fine-tuning on the move. Rear spring preload can also now be adjusted while moving.

2024 Honda also sees the adoption of a 19-inch front wheel (as opposed to 21-inch) wearing a wider 110/80-19 tire (from 90/90-21). This setup gives more front tire grip and feedback for better on-road stability and comfort when fully loaded. The seat has a revised cushion thickness for enhanced comfort and is set lower, at 835/855mm. Suspension stroke, front and rear, is reduced to 210/200mm, also for improved on-road handling ability and confident ground reach.

To boost acceleration, especially for when two-up and fully loaded, the 1,084cc parallel twin cylinder engine has been tuned – via intake, combustion and exhaust development – to produce more low- and mid-range torque, with 112Nm at peak and no loss of power, which remains 75kW.

Long-range touring credentials come in the shape of a large 24.8L fuel tank, extensive wind protection (from both the redesigned upper fairing and fairing side panels), 5-way height-adjustable screen, large engine sump guard, aluminum rear carrier plus tubeless wheels and tires. ACC charger and heated grips are also standard fit.

DCT has been refined for more natural feel from initial pull-away and at very low speeds. A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls not only the 7-level HSTC but also 3-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS (with off-road setting), Rear Lift Control and DCT cornering detection. There are four default riding modes: URBAN, TOUR, GRAVEL and OFF-ROAD.

Tailored for complete control, the riding position features a slim section seat, featuring an increased cushion thickness for added comfort and high-set handlebars. Dual LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) feature three-stage Cornering Lights that automatically adjust the field of illumination depending on the lean angle, giving optimum visibility for improved safety. Cruise control and heated grips are standard-fit. A full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen brings immersive engagement with the machine’s systems, plus Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.

For 2024 Honda the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be available in the following paint options, that both feature bold big logo graphics.

Matt Ballistic Black Metallic

Pearl Glare White (Tricolour)

Key Features

Chassis

Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA ) suspension as standard

New 19-inch front wheel mounts a 110/80-19 tire for improved road handling

Lightweight frame, with bolt-on aluminum subframe and light, rigid CRF450R-style swingarm for outstanding rear wheel traction and feel

Six-axis Bosch IMU control; cornering ABS provides sure-footed braking and features an off-road setting

2024 Honda CRF1100L AFRICA TWIN

Model updates: Honda’s hard-charging off-road adventurer moves forward with extra low-down torque output for its 1084cc, twin-cylinder engine. A new option, the CRF1100L Africa Twin ES, offers Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA) damping control and rear spring preload adjustment as well as heated grips and ACC socket. Both models share a redesigned upper fairing, seat unit and larger 5-way height adjustable screen, plus the addition of tubeless tires. A full electronics package employs a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit to manage riding modes and HSTC as well as Cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Rear Lift Control, USB port and standard fit cruise control. Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), including cornering detection functionality, remains a popular option, with refinements for 2024 Honda. The full colour 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen incorporates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. Four tailor-made Genuine Honda Accessory Packs – Urban, Rally, Travel and Adventure – are ready to create the perfect traveling partner.

Introduction

It’s been well over three decades since the Honda XRV650 Africa Twin first rolled into Europe and while the motorcycle that now bears its name – launched for 2016 as the CRF1000L Africa Twin – was a brand-new machine from the wheels up, it fully inherited the essence and spirit of what made the original so popular.

It was the balance between power and light weight that was at the heart of the original bike’s appeal, just as it was for the new model. With its unique, athletic appearance, an enjoyable, usable engine and capable, comfortable chassis, the CRF1000L Africa Twin proved itself a true modern-day all-rounder and has been hugely popular with round-the-world adventurers, around-town commuters and weekend tourers alike, with over 85,000 units bearing the ‘Africa Twin’ name sold since its return.

2018 saw the Africa Twin, in both manual transmission and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) form, receive Throttle By Wire (TBW) control plus 3 riding modes, expanded Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) options, and intake/exhaust development for improved engine response and sound. The platform also expanded: the Africa Twin Adventure Sports – with the same updates but featuring improved wind protection, greater tank range and longer-travel suspension – extended the machine even further into long-range territory.

For the 2020, the introduction of a bigger capacity, longer stroke 1084cc engine marked another landmark in the evolution of the Africa Twin. The touring ability of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports was further enhanced by adding the option of Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA) suspension.

At the same time the CRF1100L Africa Twin itself was comprehensively redrawn with an aggressive, compact rally style and even sharper off-road focus. Alongside the increase in power and torque from the engine, it was also significantly lighter – in keeping with the first principles set out all those years ago. 2022 saw the Africa Twin gain refined DCT settings for smoother handling in 1st and 2ndgears and standard fitment aluminum rear carrier.

2024 Honda denotes another major step forward in the model’s evolution with a new Electronic Suspension (ES) choice, more torque from the engine, further DCT improvements and enhanced equipment levels that build further appeal into an already supremely desirable and popular motorcycle.

Model Overview

The 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin carries a strong focus on core off-road ability, with the look and feel of a slim rally machine. For 2024 Honda the 1,084cc parallel twin cylinder engine has been tuned – via intake, combustion and exhaust development – to produce more low and mid-range torque, and a 7% increase of peak torque to 112Nm; peak power remains at 75kW.

Two options are now available. The CRF1100L Africa Twin, with standard Showa suspension, and the CRF1100L Africa Twin ES, which features Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA). Showa EERA offers optimized damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to change rear spring preload on the move. The CRF1100L Africa Twin ES also includes an ACC charging socket and heated grips as standard, just like its CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports sibling.

Both Africa Twin variants share a rugged steel frame, CRF450R-derived aluminum swingarm, chassis geometry, suspension travel and ground clearance, all of which are unchanged. A new, but important addition for 2024 Honda is the adoption of tubeless – rather than tubed – tires, which allow for easier repairs without the need to remove the wheel.

Also, to make long-range road riding more comfortable, mounted to an updated, aggressively-designed front fairing, a new larger 5-way adjustable screen offers maximum forward visibility or increased wind protection depending on rider choice.

A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls not only the 7-level HSTC but also 3-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS (with off-road setting), Rear Lift Control and DCT cornering detection. There are four default riding modes: URBAN, TOUR, GRAVEL and OFF-ROAD.

Tailored for complete control, the riding position features a slim section seat, and high-set handlebars. Dual LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) give optimum visibility, improving safety and Cruise Control is a standard-fit. A full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen brings immersive engagement with the machine’s systems, plus Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin will be available in three paint options that all feature bold ‘mountain’ graphics:

Grand Prix Red

Matt Ballistic Black Metallic

Pearl Glare White and Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolour (only available on the CRF1100L Africa Twin ES)

Key Features

Chassis

New option of Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA TM ) suspension; standard Showa suspension remains available

Lightweight frame, with bolt-on aluminum subframe and light, rigid CRF450R-style swingarm for outstanding rear wheel traction and feel

Six-axis Bosch IMU control; cornering ABS provides sure-footed braking and features an off-road setting

21/18-inch wheels now mount tubeless tires

2024 CMX500 REBEL

Model updates : The CMX500 Rebel, Honda’s hugely popular A2 license-friendly 500cc parallel twin-cylinder compact cruiser, receives two brand-new paint options for 2024 Honda. Standard specification includes assist/slipper clutch, LED lighting and gear position indicator. An ‘S’ version with factory-fitted accessories (headlight cowl, all-black fork covers and gaiters plus diamond-stitch style seat) – now finished in Pearl Shining Black paint for 2024 Honda – remains available.

Introduction

For many riders in their early 20s – Generation Z, who have grown up through the digital age – motorcycles mean so much more than just transport. They need to represent a lifestyle, an attitude, and allow them to express their own individual identity. These riders’ expectations are different to those of the motorcycling mainstream and the machines that speak to them reflect this. They have to fit in with their life but must also contain the potential for further individualisation. Fusing tradition and ground-breaking new ideas and perspectives, the CMX500 Rebel set out to be that motorcycle.

Showcasing a classic, timeless look, but imbuing it with a forward-looking, contemporary style all of its own, the CMX500 Rebel was an instant hit on its introduction for the 2017 season and has continued its popularity ever since, becoming the best-selling European model in the ‘custom’ category in both 2021 and 2022.

Since its introduction, the CMX500 Rebel has undergone a number of regular updates. For 2020, it received more comfort and practicality thanks to a revised seat and suspension settings, plus a gear position indicator. Both the headlight and taillight were new, and the addition of LED indicators meant all lighting became LED. A refined exhaust system, including new exhaust sensor, ensured EURO5 compliance.

2021 saw the Rebel family expand across Europe with the introduction of the CMX1100. It took the essence of what’s made the CMX500 Rebel so special and added more performance, more character and a wealth of Honda’s most advanced technology.

Accessible, easy to ride and easy to live with, the CMX500 Rebel goes its own way but is also a blank canvas, ready for whatever its owner’s imagination has in store. It carries on mechanically unchanged for 2024 Honda but gets two brand new – and suitably cool – standard paint choices and a new stealthy colour for the ‘S’ Edition.

Model Overview

Development of the Rebel began in North America, with an outlook geared toward firing the imagination of a younger generation of riders in a different way to traditional cruiser motorcycles. Powered by a 471cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, with strong bottom end torque and a smooth, linear power delivery, the Rebel is A2 license friendly. It’s also slim, with a low seat height and therefore easy to manage at low speeds. The riding position is relaxed and neutral, with gently outstretched arms matched to mid-mounted footpegs.

The CMX500 Rebel’s tubular steel frame draws fresh, contemporary lines into stripped-back, fat-tired ‘bobber’ style. Blacked out to the maximum, with the minimum of paint, it switches from solo-only to pillion-possible via two bolts.

The 2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel will be available in the following colour options:

Seal Silver Metallic NEW

Matt Laurel Green Metallic NEW

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

The 2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel ‘S’ Edition will be available in the following colour option:

Pearl Shining Black NEW

2024 CMX1100 REBEL

Model updates : The CMX1100 Rebel receives two brand-new contemporary colours for 2024 Honda. The dedicated touring CMX1100T Rebel remains available and receives a colour update of its own.

As ever, serious performance is on tap from the 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, plus meaty character and evocative exhaust note. Honda Selectable Torque Control with integrated Wheelie Control, Cruise Control and 3 default riding modes working through Throttle by Wire make up a comprehensive package of supporting electronics. High-quality running gear includes 43mm cartridge-style front forks, ‘piggyback’ rear shock absorbers and four-piston, radial-mount front brake caliper. All lighting is LED, with negative LCD instrument display. A 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) option is also available.

Introduction

The A2 license-friendly 500cc twin-cylinder CMX500 Rebel, released in 17YM, fused tradition with ground-breaking new ideas to capture younger riders for whom a motorcycle is so much more than just transport – riders for whom their motorcycle is a lifestyle, an attitude and an expression of individual identity.

The Rebel’s combination of a timeless ‘bobber’ look and unique, forward-looking, contemporary style earned it immediate popularity in its first sales season. And it has been far from a one-year wonder: in both 2021 and 2022, the CMX500 Rebel was the best-selling custom style machine in Europe. Accessible, easy to ride and live with, by going its own way the Rebel proved an accomplished success in standard trim. And as a blank canvas for customisation, it has been a machine more than ready for whatever its owner’s imagination has had in store for it.

For 2021, where the CMX500 Rebel led, a new motorcycle followed – the CMX1100 Rebel. It took the essence of what’s made the smaller bike so special and added more performance, more character and a wealth of Honda’s most advanced technology.

Armed with all of the above, and a keen price tag, the CMX1100 Rebel offers a step up – or across from a different segment altogether – for a wide range of riders looking for something that extra bit different.

For 2023, the family expanded once again with the introduction of the CMX1100T Rebel, a dedicated touring version ready for the call of the open road.

This combination of performance, specification and accessibility has clearly resonated with riders across Europe. The CMX1100 Rebel sits second behind its smaller sibling in the custom bikes sales chart for 2023 year to date.

For 2024 Honda, it carries on mechanically unchanged but the standard model gets two striking new colours and the CMX1100T benefits from a new colour combination to maintain its broad appeal.

Model Overview

The CMX1100 Rebel has a dual personality. It’s been designed for a leisurely laidback cruise, but also to offer an exciting riding experience when a twisty road presents itself. Riders moving up from smaller bikes will appreciate the manageable dimensions and weight (seat height is a mere 700mm), while more experienced riders will find instant, accessible enjoyment from the chassis’ handling potential, with its stiff tubular steel frame, quality naked bike-spec suspension and high-powered braking.

All-comers will love the character and performance of the 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine (as used by the CRF1100L Africa Twin), which has been re-tuned for super-strong bottom and mid-range punch and character, plus an evocative, enhanced exhaust note.

Throttle By Wire management brings with it sophisticated rider aids: there are 3 default riding modes with a cluster of different parameters to suit riding conditions or rider mood, including engine power delivery, engine braking, the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control (with integrated Wheelie Control), and the shift schedule of the optional Dual Clutch Transmission technology. Cruise control comes as standard.

As a 21st century bobber, the big Rebel’s stripped-back style speaks volumes with its minimalism. Steel mudguards front and rear sit atop fat tires; the circular headlight mixes old school looks with new school LED bulbs and mirrors the round, negative LCD instrument display. For modern day convenience, there’s a USB-C charger in the under-seat storage space.

In 2023, the family was expanded with the arrival of the dedicated Touring version, the CMX1100T Rebel featuring a broad aerodynamic half fairing and hard panniers for extended comfort and long-distance adventures.

The standard 2024 Honda CMX1100 Rebel will be available in the following colour options:

NEW Glint Wave Blue Metallic

NEW Iridium Gray Metallic

The CMX1100T Rebel will be available in the following colour option:

Gunmetal Black Metallic with NEW bronze wheels

Key Features

Styling & Equipment

Raw style a statement of muscular, stealthy simplicity

Full LED lighting with 4 bulb LED headlight

Ignition key also opens the seat, which hides storage space and USB Type-C socket

Cruise control standard

Touring option adds an aerodynamic half-fairing and panniers

2024 Honda HONDA NT1100

Model updates : Debuting for 2022 and taking the heart of the CRF1100L Africa Twin as a starting point, the NT1100 is a new breed of Honda tourer which offers comfortable, agile, enjoyable performance. A low seat height and sharp steering geometry combine with high specification suspension to create a sporting package. 5-way height and angle adjustable screen and upper/lower wind deflectors ensure high-speed aero efficiency and outstanding weather protection; cruise control is standard, as are slim panniers and heated grips. Rider aids include 3 default riding modes, 2 USER custom options, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Wheelie Control. Radial-mount four-piston front calipers provide the braking power, 120/70-17 and 180/55-17 front and rear tires the grip. A 6.5-inch TFT touch screen rounds out a premium specification and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

For 2024 Honda the NT1100 will be available in two new striking colour options – Matt Jeans Blue Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

Introduction

In a motorcycling landscape full of adventure-styled bikes many riders desire performance, handling, long range comfort, and technology but not necessarily the image or physical dimensions of ‘adventure’. In other words, what they want is a straightforward touring machine, but one with a rich specification list and a sporty edge to its performance – the sort of bike that deals with the weekday commute efficiently and usefully and is also ready for an extended tour, fully loaded.

The NT1100 is precisely that bike. Introduced in 2022 it’s designed to draw those with a long memory of similar Honda machines of the past, but also attract a much younger rider. Employing the frame and characterful twin-cylinder engine of the CRF1100L Africa Twin as a base, engaging performance is assured. But the NT1100 is also packed with features and technology that build and broaden any motorcycle’s appeal.

With this combination of performance and rich specification, it’s no surprise that the NT1100 was Europe’s most popular Touring bike in 2023 so far, with nearly 12,000 models sold since its introduction.

For 2024 Honda, two new striking paint options further add to its wide-ranging appeal.

Model Overview

Comfortable, agile, enjoyable. The NT1100 in a nutshell. Sleek, subtle styling delivers efficient aerodynamic performance with a riding position tailored for touring. Screen height and angle are 5-way adjustable and upper and lower wind deflectors also work to protect the rider. A 6.5-inch TFT touch screen provides full colour, customisable displays and offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Cruise control, heated grips and sizable integrated panniers are standard equipment. A centre stand is also standard fit.

The NT1100’s steel semi-double cradle frame employs a relatively short wheelbase and sharp steering geometry while suspension is via 43mm Showa cartridge-type inverted front forks and single-tube rear shock. Rear spring preload adjusts hydraulically. Dual 310mm front discs are paired with 4-piston radial-mount calipers; tires are sized 120/70-17 front and 180/55-17 rear.

It also features full-fat performance from the twin-cylinder engine (inherited from the Africa Twin) but with intake and exhaust tuned for super-smooth acceleration and a pleasing low-rpm sound. The performance does not come to the detriment of fuel economy: the engine’s efficiency allows a 400km range from the 20L fuel tank.

The electronic package includes 3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control, full LED lights, self-cancelling indicators and Emergency Stop Signals. And, finding a natural home in the NT11000, Honda’s six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is an option.

For 2024 Honda, the NT1100 will be available in the following colour options:

NEW Matt Jeans Blue Metallic with Matt Ballistic Black Metallic rear carrier

NEW Candy Chromosphere Red with Matt Ballistic Black Metallic rear carrier

Matt Iridium Gray Metallic with NEW Matt Ballistic Black Metallic rear carrier

Key Features

Styling & Equipment

Sleek styling offers excellent aerodynamic performance

5-stage screen height and angle adjustment plus upper/lower wind deflectors

Panniers standard equipment, as are heated grips and cruise control

5-inch TFT touch screen includes Apple CarPlay , Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity

USB socket, centre stand and ACC socket as standard

