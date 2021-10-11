Happy Columbus Day and Happy Canadian Thanksgiving to all our readers! Now the big news. 2022 Triumph: British Elegance with Exhilarating Performance. Triumph new models, 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660, 2022 Triumph Trident 660 and 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR deliver something more unique, more characterful, and truly authentic to riders worldwide and each has their own unique guide on Total Motorcycle! Check them out today along with new Triumph prototypes, 2022 Triumph TE-1 Electric, Tiger Prototype, Thruxton RS Breitling, Trekker GT.

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR: PURE ELEGANCE, PERFORMANCE AND ATTITUDE.

Introducing the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR…

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR has been designed to reflect the UK automotive world’s proud tradition of combining distinctive British elegance with exhilarating real-world performance. Creating a new dimension for riders who love the iconic nature of the Speed Triple with its unique character and road-focused sports performance, the new RR represents a step up in both beauty and capability, to deliver something more unique, more characterful, and truly authentic. In essence, a modern take on a café racer, and the ultimate sports bike for the road.

The pinnacle in Speed Triple elegance, performance and attitude

Combining distinctive British elegance and style with exhilarating real-world performance, the Speed Triple 1200 RR is the ultimate sport bike for the road.

The most focused and exhilarating Speed Triple ride ever, All of the latest generation’s triple powered revolution in performance, All of the latest generation’s premium specification technology.

2022 Triumph Trident 660: PURE FUN GUARANTEED.

Introducing the 2022 Triumph Trident 660…

Triple-powered performance, class-leading technology and specification, all at an incredibly competitive price.

A WHOLE NEW DIMENSION FOR A NEW GENERATION OF TRIUMPH RIDERS

The all-new Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Triumph Roadster segment and competes in what is now one of the most dynamic and exciting categories in motorcycling. Its minimal design, combined with class-leading technology and a new 660cc triple powertrain, constitute the perfect combination for a new generation of riders to enter the Triumph world, with a motorcycle that provides class leading riding agility, thrilling performance, enhanced by state-of-the-art safety features, and an iconic and modern British design.

The new 660 triple engine delivers all the character and performance advantages of a triple to the middle-weight category for the first time, and has been developed specifically for the Trident with 67 new components and a unique torque and power rich tune.

2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660: THE NEW DEFINITION OF TRIPLE POWERED VERSATILITY.

Introducing the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660…

Introducing the all-new Tiger Sport 660, designed to bring Triumph’s triple powered advantage to the middleweight adventure sports world, setting a new class-leading standard with the highest level of power, the highest level of specification and the lowest cost of ownership in the category.

Triumph’s all-new Tiger Sport 660 is the new definition of triple powered versatility, with its 660cc triple engine performance advantages, class-leading power and specification, plus great long-distance touring capability.

Just like the Trident 660, launched to international acclaim last year, the new Tiger Sport 660 has been designed to set a whole new benchmark for performance, specification and cost of ownership. Bringing significant advantages to the middleweight adventure sports category, the Tiger Sport 660 delivers a new first choice for riders looking for maximum versatility in every ride. From commuting, to everyday riding, to longer trips, the new Tiger 660 delivers the capability, performance, handling and style needed to introduce a whole new generation of riders into the Triumph brand.

With its confidence-inspiring handling, superior triple performance and class-leading technology the Tiger Sport 660 sets the new benchmark for adventure sports versatility and fun.

A new statement in beauty, sophistication and attitude

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR delivers a new pinnacle in the style and design of Triumph’s modern roadster icon. With pure and flowing lines and a more sports-focused, nose-down riding position and silhouette, the RR brings a committed and arresting new look.

The stunning new cockpit fairing, sculpted to incorporate the signature-RR single round headlight set-up, gives the bike an instantly recognisable look and even more desirable style. Attention to detail is key to this beautiful machine, and so the whole cockpit area has been kept clean and uncluttered through the clever use of hidden cabling and hoses.

Premium new carbon fibre infill panels add an extra level of detailing to the tank, fairing and cockpit, and when combined with the new carbon fibre side panels and beautifully made carbon fibre front mudguard, the RR feels exquisitely crafted.

This new model comes in two stunning paint schemes – the Red Hopper and Storm Grey scheme which is a really rich and lustrous colour combination, or the equally striking Crystal White and Storm Grey option with premium gold detailing. Both schemes come, as standard, with a colour coded belly pan and colour coded seat cowl, which is supplied alongside the pillion seat and is easily interchangeable.