High-profile check an item off bucket list

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (September 9, 2022) – Five-time Great American Hillclimb champion Austin “Superfly” Teyler will line up with Suzuki factory support in both the premier and 450 classes for the remaining rounds of the 2022 American Hillclimb championship.

Teyler will check an item off his bucket list by turning his attention to the high-profile American Hillclimb series. Hailing from Billings, Montana, Teyler has long been a dominant figure in West Coast hillclimb competitions and now looks forward to being challenged by the “East Coast style” of the sport.

26-year-old Teyler is initially set for appearances at the White Rose Pro Hillclimb in Jefferson, Pennsylvania, on September 17, the Freemansburg Pro Hillclimb in Freemansburg, Pennsylvania, on September 25, and the Devil’s Staircase in Dayton, Ohio, on October 9th.

Teyler will compete with his Nitro Suzuki GSX-R750 in the premier class, a Suzuki 450 RMZ in the 450 class, and a borrowed KTM RC8 1190 in the Twins class to round out the full three-class structure of the series.

Teyler has a long list of hillclimb accomplishments, including winning the 2017 La Bresse France Montee Impossible Hillclimb and the 2019 Ridnaun Italy Harley & Snow, earning 5th place at the 2019 X-Games in the Snow Hillclimb competition, and numerous other race wins earned primarily on the West Coast.



Austin Teyler: “I feel like this is the year for me to try American Hillclimb and see where I end up with the best riders out East. I have wanted to for a long time, and I’m finally ready to check this off the bucket list. I look forward to this opportunity to meet new people and create some new fans from the other side of the country. I couldn’t be more excited