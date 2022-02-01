HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PARTNERS WITH BRISK

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce a new technical partnership with leading spark plug manufacturer, BRISK. The new agreement will see BRISK spark plugs fitted in all Husqvarna Factory Racing machines competing in world championship motocross and enduro competitions in 2022, with riders set to benefit from the improved performance BRISK products will provide to their motorcycles.

Possessing a rich history in spark plug manufacturing dating back to 1935, BRISK quickly became a key supplier to the automotive industry. More recently, the Czech Republic-based brand has concentrated on specialising in competition-focused products. Entering the 2022 season, BRISK will notably upscale its global motorsports involvement by offering its full support to Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The new technical partnership will see Husqvarna Factory Racing rely on BRISK spark plugs exclusively throughout 2022 on all 2-stroke and 4-stroke machinery used in the FIM Motocross World Championship, the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, and the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “It’s an exciting step for Husqvarna Factory Racing to begin this new partnership with BRISK. Racing at the highest level of motocross and enduro, it is so important to use the very best products for enhanced performance and reliability, which is why we have partnered with BRISK. Their products have been thoroughly tested and are without a doubt an excellent component for the team to use. With the 2022 racing season just around the corner, BRISK will play a vital role in ensuring our riders can perform at their very best and I look forward to a successful season of racing.”

Florian Ebner – Head of Technology Offroad Motorsports: “BRISK is the perfect partner for Husqvarna Factory Racing. We tested their products for over one year and saw notable improvements in engine performance. We have already established an excellent working relationship with them and their experienced technical staff. What is really important is that they have in-house production in Europe, close to our race shop, and the ability to offer customized solutions depending on our needs. All these attributes really make BRISK an excellent partner for Husqvarna Factory Racing.”

Hana Kajnarová – BRISK Commercial Director: “Partnering with Husqvarna Factory Racing is really exciting for us. In recent years, BRISK has focused on producing a range of specialist motorsport products, so for the team to put their trust in BRISK, it gives us a lot of satisfaction as we know that our extensive research and development has been recognised. On behalf of BRISK, I would like to wish the team and its riders the best of luck for the 2022 season.”