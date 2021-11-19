Inspiration Friday: Once-in-a-lifetime Experience

This morning I was sure I was going to run something about Black Friday, motorcycle deals, gear deals or door buster savings, but then I saw this news story for kids and Black Friday wasn’t so special anymore. Inspiration Friday: Once-in-a-lifetime Experience. Want to enter the world of pro-racing, for real? Do you have what it takes to be the next Valentino Rossi? Want to give your kid the best opportunity in the world?

Since 2015, the Yamaha bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale has been the best event for young motocross riders to find their feet in the world of professional racing. From YZ85 or YZ65 to the bigger YZ125’s in one of the approved national championships. I can’t image a better place to inspire and encourage your child to be the best, to reach for the stars and to have a life-long love of motorcycles and motorcycling.

Each day for over 23 years, Total Motorcycle supports young, returning, new and old riders around the world to get into motorcycling, finding the love of riding and inspiring them to be the best they can be. If you love motorcycles or love racing, we post the best of the best news, models, information and guides, all free, you’ll ever find; period.

Good luck to all our youngest riders out there, your our motorcycling future!

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2022 YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups. A program in which participants can compete for one of 120 places on the gate at the YZ bLU cRU SuperFinale, which in 2022 will take place at the final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime experience on offer, one rider in each YZ cup class will receive valuable support from Yamaha Motor Europe in 2023.

Since 2015, the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale has been the best event for young motocross riders to find their feet in the world of professional racing, and it is an opportunity that successfully extended to YZ85 and YZ65 riders in 2019.

The YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup program is open to riders that ride either a YZ125, YZ85 or YZ65 in one of the approved national championships. Throughout the season, riders will accumulate bLU cRU points. The best 40 in each class will be invited to race the bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which is expected to take place at the final round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship.

At the Superfinale, the top three riders from each class, along with two carefully selected wild card riders from each category, will receive an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass, which takes place at the end of the season.

The bLU cRU Masterclass is an event specifically designed to give young riders a taste of what the racing world can throw at them. It is also a place for aspiring riders to receive expert tuition and advice from Yamaha Racing’s bLU cRU ambassadors. At the end of the Masterclass, which takes place over three days, one YZ125 rider will be chosen to join a Yamaha supported EMX125 Team where he or she will contest the EMX125 Championship in 2023, while the YZ65 and YZ85 winners will receive additional support from Yamaha for their next season.

For riders that want their best shot at taking their riding to the next level, now is the time to enter. Follow the instructions at the following link and sign up as soon as possible. Entries will close 28 February 2022.

 

REGISTER / REGISTRATION

For any questions please contact us at [email protected]

Please click on the flag to open the form in that language:

