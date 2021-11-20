Preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season underway

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 19.

Just a few days after the closing race of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship, Team Suzuki Ecstar headed down to Jerez de la Frontera to begin the early preparations for the 2022 season.

Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Sylvain Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda were all present for this official test and the squad managed an impressive workload over the two-day test, although the second day was marred by strong winds, making conditions very hard for the riders as they tried to put in laps.

There were several key points for the riders to focus on, beginning with the 2022 engine. This latest version of the new engine, which had previously been tested by Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda, was tried by Rins and Mir in Jerez. Both GP riders reported feeling improvements in power and both are satisfied with the significant step forward. To pair with this 2022 engine, a new chassis and swingarm were also used on track and these early prototypes also received positive feedback. Finally, new fairings and cowlings were also put through their paces, designed to improve handling and assist in top speed.

Alex Rins:

“Despite doing many laps in these last two days, I feel pretty energised. I think it’s because everything is new and exciting and I’m very eager to try as many things as possible. We worked with the new engine, some new fairings, general set-up, swingarm, many things! And we’re happy with how things are going, especially with the engine which seems to have more speed and power. After a back-to-back comparison with the 2022 engine and the 2021 engine, we can feel that we have made a very important step.”

Joan Mir:

“This test has been full on, with a lot of things to try, but it’s also been very worthwhile because we’ve made good progress and we have a solid understanding of how our base package could be coming into 2022. I tried the new engine and it seems to have more power, which initially is exciting. But it’s not as simple as that; because we have to also piece together all the other parts and components to make sure they work well alongside the new engine. But my first impressions are really good, and it gives me a nice feeling going into the winter break.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“We are going through a period of intense testing now, with many days spent on track as we have many items to try. Tsuda and I are doing a lot of work to deliver Joan and Alex some good options, and it looks like they are giving important improvements. Suzuki has worked on many, many items such as engine, chassis, fairings, electronics and other smaller details. Some of them are big changes, others are minor, but overall there is a lot to try. We have positive feelings on the bike, despite the tough conditions today, we feel like we are heading in a good way and we expect to have further improvements after winter.”

Shinchi Sahara – Project Leader and Team Director:

“First of all, I would like to thank all our riders and team for their hard work in these two days. It’s not easy after a long and tricky season, but they have given their all to help us work on the 2022 bike. We had a complete programme here in Jerez; from the engine, to the fairings, to the electronics, to the chassis – and we have learned a lot about all the components. I must say that the early feedback is very positive and we will go forward with our minds set in the right direction.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“This test, directly after the end of the season, is a very important one. Our riders have just been competitively riding the 2021 GSX-RR and now when they try the new parts and hardware for 2022 it’s easier for them to compare. We’re feeling satisfied with the work done here in Jerez, all the riders have completed many laps and their feedback and opinions will help us as we go into the break and prepare for the next test.”

JEREZ TEST CLASSIFICATION: DAY 1:

1 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:37.313 51 / 68

2 ZARCO, Johann 1:37.356 0.043 0.043 78 / 78

3 BASTIANINI, Enea 1:37.402 0.089 0.046 38 / 51

4 BAGNAIA, Francesco 1:37.415 0.102 0.013 47 / 68

5 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:37.674 0.361 0.259 56 / 72

6 RINS, Alex 1:37.810 0.497 0.136 28 / 76

7 MORBIDELLI, Franco 1:37.884 0.571 0.074 46 / 56

8 MILLER, Jack 1:38.002 0.689 0.118 53 / 61

9 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:38.020 0.707 0.018 34 / 73

10 BINDER, Brad 1:38.086 0.773 0.066 54 / 56

11 MARINI, Luca 1:38.149 0.836 0.063 50 / 58

12 MARTIN, Jorge 1:38.152 0.839 0.003 52 / 61

13 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:38.165 0.852 0.013 19 / 45

14 MIR, Joan 1:38.194 0.881 0.029 59 / 71

15 ESPARGARO, Aleix 1:38.207 0.894 0.013 18 / 45

16 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:38.288 0.975 0.081 74 / 75

17 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:38.312 0.999 0.024 61 / 74

18 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea 1:38.598 1.285 0.286 40 / 53

19 FERNANDEZ, Raul 1:39.083 1.770 0.485 56 / 57

20 KALLIO, Mika 1:39.276 1.963 0.193 6 / 79

21 GUINTOLI, Sylvain 1:39.496 2.183 0.220 20 / 49

22 DI GIANNANTONIO, Fabio 1:39.628 2.315 0.132 48 / 48

23 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 1:39.727 2.414 0.099 25 / 34

24 GARDNER, Remy 1:40.170 2.857 0.443 34 / 52

25 BEZZECCHI, Marco 1:40.732 3.419 0.562 52 / 53

26 TSUDA, Takuya 1:40.936 3.623 0.204 22 / 28

27 BINDER, Darryn 1:41.749 4.436 0.813 35 / 49

NC PEDROSA, Dani

NC BRADL, Stefan

DAY 2:

1 BAGNAIA, Francesco 1:36.872 12 / 42

2 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:37.324 0.452 0.452 67 / 68

3 RINS, Alex 1:37.423 0.551 0.099 54 / 59

4 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:37.496 0.624 0.073 46 / 46

5 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:37.622 0.750 0.126 67 / 82

6 MIR, Joan 1:37.634 0.762 0.012 59 / 73

7 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:37.672 0.800 0.038 4 / 36

8 BASTIANINI, Enea 1:37.698 0.826 0.026 20 / 25

9 MILLER, Jack 1:37.717 0.845 0.019 38 / 39

10 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:37.760 0.888 0.043 56 / 56

11 BINDER, Brad 1:37.942 1.070 0.182 45 / 56

12 MARINI, Luca 1:38.025 1.153 0.083 11 / 56

13 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea 1:38.029 1.157 0.004 54 / 58

14 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:38.085 1.213 0.056 6 / 56

15 MORBIDELLI, Franco 1:38.100 1.228 0.015 5 / 30

16 ESPARGARO, Aleix 1:38.149 1.277 0.049 47 / 55

17 ZARCO, Johann 1:38.160 1.288 0.011 20 / 65

18 MARTIN, Jorge 1:38.435 1.563 0.275 11 / 34

19 DI GIANNANTONIO, Fabio 1:38.528 1.656 0.093 43 / 45

20 FERNANDEZ, Raul 1:38.691 1.819 0.163 53 / 55

21 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 1:38.724 1.852 0.033 45 / 60

22 GARDNER, Remy 1:38.728 1.856 0.004 62 / 64

23 GUINTOLI, Sylvain 1:39.040 2.168 0.312 54 / 56

24 PEDROSA, Dani 1:39.185 2.313 0.145 45 / 58

25 BEZZECCHI, Marco 1:39.312 2.440 0.127 54 / 62

26 BINDER, Darryn 1:39.941 3.069 0.629 53 / 55

NC BRADL, Stefan

NC KALLIO, Mika

NC TSUDA, Takuya