Intense Friday first day of free practices at MotoGP Catalan GP

June 4, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Intense Friday first day of free practices at MotoGP Catalan GP

Just a few days after the Gran Premio d’Italia at Mugello, Michele Pirro was back on track today with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team for the first two free practice sessions for the Gran Premi de Catalunya, ninth round of the 2022 MotoGP season.

The Italian rider, who had not raced at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 2015, took advantage of Friday’s free practice to regain confidence with the track and to work intensively on both setup and tire choice ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying but especially Sunday’s race.

In FP2 Pirro managed to improve his time set in FP1, but it was not enough to recover positions in the combined standings (P22, 1’41.051).

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing)
“First of all, I would like to say that it’s good to be back in Barcelona after a long time. Regarding free practice, the main problem we encountered was related to grip. We have been working a lot since the first session trying solutions that can allow us to find a few tenths to stay close to the Top 15. I hope that tomorrow we can make that step that can allow us to be more competitive.”

