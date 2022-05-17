Italian former MotoGP eSports Champion will compete in 2022 MotoGP eSports World Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 17.

The Italian former MotoGP eSports Champion will compete in the 2022 MotoGP eSports World Championship for Suzuki, powered by Compact and the Jean Alesi eSports Academy.

Team Suzuki Ecstar will count on a new signing to attack the 2022 MotoGP eSports season. Italian eSports star Andrea Saveri, former winner of the Championship in 2019 with Ducati, has now switched to Suzuki to fly the Hamamatsu colours high in a new agreement powered by Compact and the Jean Alesi eSports Academy.

The 20 year old rider from Bologna is already gearing up for the challenge, recently carrying out a virtual meeting where he was welcomed by Team Suzuki Ecstar, and this season is bound to be one where focus and consistency pay off. The calendar will be made up of five rounds; two taking place onsite at MotoGP tracks, and three virtual events contested from the eSports riders’ homes. The incredibly competitive series will start onsite in Mugello on May 27th and will close with a glitzy and prestigious season finale at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia.

The Jean Alesi eSports Academy is an eSports team founded by F1 legend Jean Alesi, two-time GT World Champion Matteo Bobbi, and the sports management and marketing agency Compact. The team specialises in the scouting, training and management of professional gamers with a focus on virtual motorsports. The Jean Alesi eSports Academy competes at the highest level on various different platforms with a range of software and has achieved solid results in all the main international championships.

LIVIO SUPPO – Team Suzuki Ecstar Manager:

“Nowadays we are lucky to enjoy exciting racing not only in real life but also virtually. The new era of gaming is fast growing and fun to play, and MotoGP has one of the most thrilling games in the eSports sector. We understand that for many people, young and old, the possibility to compete with their favourite brand or bike and carry out a season, either on console or on a computer, is a great challenge. This is one of the factors that we considered when setting up our link with a competitive and knowledgeable team such as Compact and the Jean Alesi eSports Academy, with whom we start a new collaboration for 2022. I would like to welcome them, and also Andrea Saveri – an Italian eSports rider who already knows how to win a Championship. I wish all the best to the new eSports Suzuki Team.”

ANDREA SAVERI – Suzuki Ecstar eSport Rider:

“I am honoured to join the Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP team. It will be a very important season for me, and I am sure that with Suzuki we will do our best to get the best results possible. The arrival into a new eSports team represents an important change which makes me highly motivated, I strongly believe in this interesting project and not only from a competitive point of view. I would like to thank Suzuki and Jean Alesi eSports for this opportunity, my Pro2Be Esports agency for the hard work they did over the winter, and all the people who support me. Now I can’t wait to be at Mugello for the first round of the MotoGP eSport World Championship 2022, I’m ready for this important new chapter. I have the desire and the credentials so let’s get the results!”

MATTEO MIYAKAWA – Suzuki Ecstar eSports Team Director:

“We are very happy and proud to collaborate with Team Suzuki in the MotoGP eSport World Championship. Team Suzuki has a long history of success and represents a MotoGP icon among brands. We will do everything possible to carry on this tradition of excellence, even in the virtual field.”

2022 MotoGP eSports Calendar:

Round 1 – May 27th

Onsite: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Races: Sachsenring & Mugello

Round 2 – July 1st

Virtual

Races: Le Mans & Assen

Round 3 – August 26th

Virtual

Races: Jerez & Spielberg

Round 4 – September 23rd

Virtual

Races: Chang International & Twin Ring Motegi

Round 5 – November 4th

Onsite: Circuito Ricardo Tormo

Races: Termas de Rio Hondo & Mandalika