Japanese team claimed the third fastest time at 6 Hours of Most

October 8, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

Yuki Takahashi

Earlier before, during the free practice session of the day, the Japanese team claimed the third fastest time with a good pace and a lap time of 1:34.391.

Both qualifying sessions were held on Thursday, as there will be no track action for the EWC teams on Friday as the event takes place together with a round of the FIA WTCR, who have their practice sessions on Friday.

On the aggregate of the two qualifying sessions, the average calculated from the best time of the trio formed by Josh Hook, Mike di Meglio and Yuki Takahashi placed their Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP fourth on the grid ahead of Saturday’s six-hour race, with a lap time of 1:34.748.

Currently 3rd in the provisional ranking with 89 points, F.C.C. TSR Honda France is looking forward to achieving a good result on this new circuit added to the EWC calendar and end the season as the runner-up of the championship.

The race will start this Saturday, 9 October at 11am local time, with the chequered flag set to be waved at 5pm the same day.

Josh Hook
Josh Hook 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘’Our qualifying result today doesn’t reflect our level. I was fast on the race tyre and when I switched to the soft tyre it didn’t seem to work with the bike. It’s not ideal for qualifying but we know we have a good package for the race. Six hours is like a sprint for us, and I think we can finish the season with a good result.”
Mike Di Meglio
Mike Di Meglio 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

”Qualifying was a bit harder but our pace for the race is not bad. With the cars running tomorrow and the colder temperatures expected, we’ll see what the race has in store for us. We will try to fight for the victory until the end and be back in second place in the championship and finish well this season.”
Yuki Takahashi 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

“We discovered the circuit yesterday, and it’s already qualifying today. Our three times are very similar, which is good. But we still have some work to do on the bike set up for this track, and we will work to improve that. It will also be colder on Saturday for the race. As always, we will do our best !”
