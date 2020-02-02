TOP FIVE FINISH FOR JASON ANDERSON AT THE OAKLAND SX

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson continued his top-five streak in the 450SX class with a fifth-place finish at Round 5 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series in Oakland, California. His teammate, Dean Wilson, earned a season-best finish of seventh with a solid ride at the Ringcentral Coliseum.

450SX

Qualifying fifth overall earlier in the day, Anderson got a decent jump off the start in 450SX Heat 2 but he got tangled with another rider and went down in the rhythm section early on the opening lap. Starting off in dead last, Anderson made a valiant charge up to seventh, securing a solid transfer into the Main Event. In the Main, Anderson began in seventh-place and he worked his way into the top-five about halfway through the race. From there, he battled within the top five to ultimately secure fifth for the night.

“My night was alright,” Anderson said. “I think my heat race kind of messed up my gate pick and then I was on the outside so I wasn’t really able to be in the battle right away and once I got into fifth I was in no-man’s land so I just rode it in for fifth. We’ll move onto next weekend and hopefully put myself in a better situation.”

Dean Wilson turned a stressful day into a positive ending with a season-best finish in the 450SX class. With a 10th place qualifying position, Wilson didn’t get the best start in 450SX Heat 1 as he rounded the opening lap in 17th. He battled his way up to 10th, where he just missed the last transfer position. In the Last Chance Qualifier, Wilson got a sixth-place start and he quickly passed his way into fourth early on. He continued to battle up to second, where he captured a transfer position in the Main Event. In the main, Wilson began in eighth-place and he battled inside the top-10 all race long. With five laps to go, he made his way into the seventh-place position and he held strong to capture a season high in Oakland.



“I think the whole day was a little bit rough but I’m happy with how the Main Event went,” Wilson said. “In the heat race I had a problem and had to go to the LCQ, so it was a stressful day. But to get seventh I’m really happy with that – I moved forward and pushed to the checkered flag and that’s exactly what I wanted to do. I’ve been working really hard to get back on my feet again, so it’s nice to see that I’m getting back to battling up there again.”

For Osborne, the day started off well as he secured a top-10 qualifying position. He then grabbed a top-five start in 450SX Heat 1 and he quickly moved into fourth on lap two. He battled back-and-forth for the remainder of the race, ultimately securing fifth in the heat race. In the Main Event, Osborne got a fifth-place start and he battled inside the top-five for almost half of the race. He dropped back a few positions in the last half of the race to ultimately finish 11th.



“My starts were still good tonight, it was just a really frustrating finish after being in the top-five halfway through the Main Event,” Osborne said. “I need to work on some things this week and come out swinging in San Diego. I feel like I had a really good shot at a good finish tonight but I just kind of let it escape me there in the last half of the main.”

250SX West

It was a tough ending to a great night for Michael Mosiman, who had a positive day at his home race leading up to the Main Event. He got off to a great start in 250SX Heat 1 as he grabbed the holeshot and early lead in the race. He led the first four laps before getting passed and from there he battled all the way to the checkers, finishing only 1.278 seconds away from the win in second. In the Main Event, Mosiman got a great jump off the start but he got shuffled into ninth on the opening lap. As he was beginning his charge ahead, Mosiman washed his front tire in a turn and ended up getting tangled in a pileup on the ground. As a result, he was forced to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the night.



“It was a tough night to say the least,” Mosiman said. “It was good to be in front of the hometown crowd and I definitely felt their support and cheers around the track – this was a track I grew up coming to as a kid and now to race here at a high level is awesome. I learned a lot racing with [Austin] Forkner in the heat race and I came into the main with some confidence and speed. Overall, I had a lot of positives tonight but it was a rough go at it.”

Next Event: February 8 – San Diego SX – Petco Park – San Diego, California February 8 – San Diego SX – Petco Park – San Diego, California Oakland SX Results 450SX Results

1. Eli Tomac (KAW)

2. Cooper Webb (KTM)

3. Ken Roczen (HON)

4. Adam Cianciarulo (KAW)

5. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

…

7. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

11. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Ken Roczen – 113 points

2. Eli Tomac – 110 points

3. Justin Barcia – 98 points

4. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 96 points

…

10. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 63 points

12. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 59 points

250SX West Results

1. Dylan Ferrandis (YAM)

2. Austin Forkner (KAW)

3. Justin Cooper (YAM)

…

DNF Michael Mosiman – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing



250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Dylan Ferrandis – 109 points

2. Justin Cooper – 107 points

3. Austin Forkner – 99 points

…

10. Michael Mosiman – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 63 points