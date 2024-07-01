Love affair with The Ridge Motorsports Park by taking a dominant WorldSBK win

Josh Herrin Hammers a Dominant Win in Race Two at The Ridge

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 30, 2024 — Josh Herrin showed his love affair with The Ridge Motorsports Park by taking a dominant win in race two of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

The race two win marks the third consecutive year Herrin has tasted victory, and the fourth year in a row he has stood on the podium at The Ridge. It also means Herrin now lies only nine points off the championship lead.

The result on Sunday more than made up for the result of race one, where tricky wet/dry conditions meant tire choice was a make-or-break gamble. Herrin and teammate Loris Baz both elected to run slicks, which ultimately proved the incorrect move, with Herrin taking 11th and Baz ninth.

In race two, Herrin got to the front early after disposing of race leader Cameron Petersen and set about lapping at a metronomic pace, posting the fastest lap and eventually coming home five seconds clear of Bobby Fong.

Loris Baz rode brilliantly all weekend. The Frenchman took his first-ever MotoAmerica Superbike pole position and his inspired ninth place in race one made him the first slick-shod rider home.

Race two saw Baz in the fight for the podium early in the 16-lap encounter, but he finally had to settle for fourth at the flag and bagged 13 championship points.

2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship After Round Five

P1 – Bobby Fong 158

P2 – Jake Gagne 157

P3 – Cameron Petersen 151

P4 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 149

P5 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 122

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“I’d like to say it was a great weekend, but it certainly was a great day,” Herrin said after winning race two. “Saturday, we lost out due to an incorrect tire selection. It was a gamble, and it didn’t pay off. It happens in racing sometimes.”

“But the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team rebounded big time today—and the bike was awesome. The team has been working hard to nail the right set-up and we got it right for the race today. I’m so happy with how the weekend finished. Next up is Laguna Seca, not just for the MotoAmerica Superbike races but also for the DRE (Ducati Rider Experience) day on Monday. I can’t wait to get there and ride with all the Ducatisti.”

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“I want to keep the positive of the weekend,” said Baz after race two. “First, I want to congratulate Josh. He rode a fantastic race today. On my side of the garage, it was a good weekend. I took my first MotoAmerica pole position, but we got caught out with the tire selection in race one, so that was a shame.

“Today I was really confident going into the race. We had a few issues with the front set-up, and I was trying to over-compensate in some areas. I still have a bit of work to do to make sure I can be as competitive over the race distance as I am in qualifying, but we are making huge steps every weekend. The team is working really well and we’re off to Laguna Seca next, which is a place I absolutely love.”

The fifth round of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees the series head to one of the premier events in the calendar at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California over the July 10-12 weekend.