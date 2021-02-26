Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Rider Jeremy Martin Injury Update

Jeremy Martin

“Many of you saw the big crash I was involved in off the start in Orlando. Unfortunately, it left me with a dislocated left shoulder. I got an MRI on Monday and have had some really good conversations with some good doctors about what’s the best plan for my return. At this early stage, I don’t know exactly when I’ll be back yet. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me. I really appreciate the support.”