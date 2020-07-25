MotoGP Suzuki Team Back at Circuit of Jerez – Angel Nieto for the Andalucia GP

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 24.

Position in the Combined Classification after Day 1:

Joan Mir: 11th – 1’37.749 (+ 0.686)

Alex Rins: 21st – 1’39.101 (+ 2.038)

Team Suzuki Ecstar took to the track on Friday morning at the Circuit of Jerez – Angel Nieto for the Andalucia GP, just five days after the opening race of the season.

Joan Mir had a steady start to the morning session, before going for a push in the afternoon. FP1 meant trying different tyre combinations and fine-tuning setup and finished in 11th with a 1’37.749. Feeling confident with his GSX-RR, he showed good pace from the beginning of FP2, and put in a string of strong laps which saw him shoot up from 11th to 2nd, with a best time of 1’38.144. Mir is particularly strong in Sector 2, which he topped in the afternoon. He closed FP2 in 7th.

For Alex Rins, the day consisted of care and caution, with the Spaniard still nursing the nasty shoulder injury he suffered last Saturday. Rins decided to ride from FP1 onwards, giving himself a chance to gauge his feeling from the very beginning. He completed two runs in the morning with a total of nine laps and a best time of 1’40.222, before deciding to sit out the remainder of the session to be better prepared for FP2. In the afternoon he was able to improve his lap time by just over a second, to a 1:39.101.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“Today was important, Alex needed to check his condition after the injury and it’s not easy for him, but we still managed to try some things and prepare for the weekend. It’s only the first day but he got some indication as to how his body is reacting. He’ll continue with treatment and hope to feel better. Joan didn’t push in the morning, but in the afternoon he showed good pace and he was consistent. Overall, a positive day.”

Joan Mir:

“Today I worked on race pace – especially using the hot conditions in the afternoon to try and put together some laps – as well as working on setup. I’m making up for the time I lost last Sunday. Tomorrow in FP3 it will be important to set a quick lap in order to go into Q2. It seems today we’ve learned some useful things, and we’ll see tomorrow what type of lap time I can do.”

Alex Rins:

“It was hard today, I expected to feel better on the bike, but I felt a lot of pain in my shoulder – especially under braking. In FP1 I was without painkillers, but I took some before FP2. Despite the pain, the good thing is that after these two sessions my shoulder does not seem more swollen or inflamed, so tomorrow we need to keep fighting and working. I managed to try a few settings and consider the tyre choice ahead of the race, let’s see if I can be a bit faster tomorrow.”

Grand Prix of Andalucia – Friday Combined Times:

1. M. VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1’37.063

2. V. ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1’37.205 0.142 / 0.142

3. B. BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’37.370 0.307 / 0.165

4. F. MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT 1’37.416 0.353 / 0.046

5. P. ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’37.442 0.379 / 0.026

6. M. OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1’37.492 0.429 / 0.050

7. J. MILLER Pramac Racing 1’37.566 0.503 / 0.074

8. T. NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1’37.592 0.529 / 0.026

9. A. ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’37.735 0.672 / 0.143

10. A. DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team 1’37.739 0.676 / 0.004

11. J. MIR Team Suzuki Ecstar 1’37.749 0.686 / 0.010

12. I. LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1’37.832 0.769 / 0.083

13. J. ZARCO Hublot Reale Avintia 1’37.870 0.807 / 0.038

14. F. QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT 1’37.892 0.829 / 0.022

15. A. MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1’37.957 0.894 / 0.065

16. D. PETRUCCI Ducati Team 1’37.997 0.934 / 0.040

17. F. BAGNAIA Pramac Racing 1’38.309 1.246 / 0.312

18. T. RABAT Hublot Reale Avintia 1’38.393 1.330 / 0.084

19. B. SMITH Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’38.692 1.629 / 0.299

20. C. CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL 1’38.847 1.784 / 0.155

21. A. RINS Team Suzuki Ecstar 1’39.101 2.038 / 0.254

22. M. MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team NO TIME SET