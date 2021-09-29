National Hare & Hound Any Given Sunday Round 7 – GNCC Round 11 Burr Oak – WORCS Round 7&8

Round 7 of the NHHA was in Ridgecrest for the Any Given Sunday Hare & Hound, a nod to the 50th anniversary of the iconic film. The riders were met with 90-degree weather and visible haze from wildfires nearby. Off the line and coming thru the bomb run, Zane Roberts was sitting in third with teammate Joe Wasson close behind in 5th. When they arrived at the first pit they had both climbed positions to 2nd and 3rd respectively. On the second loop in a matter of seconds, Joe was able to go from 3rd to 1st when he passed Zane and the leader. He was able to hold on to the rest of the race for the win. Joe retained the overall lead in the series with Zane in second. Morgan Colón didn’t have a great start. She went down hard on the first lap and came thru the pits in 4th. She was able to rally and make a pass for 3rd putting her on the podium at the end of the day.
Results:
Joe Wasson – 1st – Open Pro
Zane Roberts – 2nd – Open Pro
Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd – Women’s Pro
Photos by: Kato
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Round 7 was awesome. I got out there Friday night and was able to help out on the kid’s race Saturday. Then we got my bike all dialed in ready for Sunday! The race was epic with a few good battles and in the end, I was able to come out on top!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had a pretty good race this weekend! Got off to a solid start, had some fun battles, and ended up second. The course & terrain weren’t quite my style but there was plenty of places to make passes which is always a well appreciated luxury at the dustier rounds of the Hare and Hounds. Overall, a solid weekend with some good racing!”
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“This weekend was a bit rough for me. I started the race off with a big crash 20 miles in making it difficult to catch back up. But I’m glad to leave healthy and on the podium in 3rd.”
GNCC – Round 11 – Burr Oak
Millfield, OH
The GNCC series returned to Millfield, Ohio for the second time this year for the Burr Oak. This time around the conditions were more favorable because of the cool temperature and moisture in the ground. When the green flag flew, Thorn’s 250 RR lit up and he was off the line in a hurry to pick up the holeshot. He headed into the woods jockeying for position trying to elbow out the competition. Early in the first lap to collided with a tree which pushed him back into tenth place. Despite the crash, he was back on the bike racing hard and making passes to finish in 8th place in the XC2. In the XC3 race, Max Fernandez was looking good on his 125 RR and racing strong with the pack. Ultimately he was a victim of some bad luck with the bike and ended up in 8th place as well. The next race is in a couple of weeks in West Virginia.
Results:
Thorn Devlin – 8th – XC2
Max Fernandez – 8th – XC3
Photos by: Ken Hill
Thorn Devlin
Factory 250 RR
“The Burr Oak GNCC was a decent day for us. With my first holeshot of the year, we put ourselves in the best position we could for the long 3-hour race. The track was long and relentless. I struggled with hydration and paid for it late in the race. Thankful to be moving into the last few rounds healthy and hungry for the podium.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“I got off to a mid-pack start and began to make my way through the pack. On the first lap but then had a couple of unlucky breaks with the bike. I stopped in the pits and got everything squared away and pushed the rest of the race. Overall I had a lot of fun.”
WORCS – Round 7 & 8
San Bernardino, CA
The WORCS series was back for rounds 7 & 8 at the Glen Helen Raceway. After a few hiccups in practice, Dare and his mechanics got the bike sorted out and set out a game plan for the race. Despite a few get-off in the race, Dare was able to race strong and finished 7th in the round. On Sunday he felt more comfortable on the bike and track and was able to improve on his finish the day before and turn in 5th place finish. The next round in the WORCS series is Oct. 24th in Mesquite, NV.
Results:
Dare DeMartile – 7th (Sat.) & 5th (Sun.)
Photos by: Harlen Foley
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“This weekend was full of craziness. I had a couple of issues in practice. But the team and I got it sorted before the race. The first race on Saturday went well overall, I just had 2 minor get-offs but finished 7th. Sunday we had another issue in practice but quickly resolved it and got the bike dialed before the race and ended up getting 5th! Happy with good finishes in both races. The team was awesome this weekend! On to Ridgecrest”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
OFFER ENDS 31/03/2018 CUSTOMISE YOUR CLASSIC Customise your Street Cup, Street Twin orand T120 Black with a £500 personalisation contribution from Triumph. This contribution can assist with the purchase of Triumph clothing, Triumph accessories, Triumph […]
Husqvarna Motorcycles wish to formally thank Jacky Martens and the JM Racing team for their many years of service as Husqvarna Motorcycles’ officially supported MX2 representatives in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Working with Husqvarna […]