National Hare & Hound Any Given Sunday Round 7 – GNCC Round 11 Burr Oak – WORCS Round 7&8

National Hare & Hound Any Given Sunday – Round 7 Ridgecrest, CA Round 7 of the NHHA was in Ridgecrest for the Any Given Sunday Hare & Hound, a nod to the 50th anniversary of the iconic film. The riders were met with 90-degree weather and visible haze from wildfires nearby. Off the line and coming thru the bomb run, Zane Roberts was sitting in third with teammate Joe Wasson close behind in 5th. When they arrived at the first pit they had both climbed positions to 2nd and 3rd respectively. On the second loop in a matter of seconds, Joe was able to go from 3rd to 1st when he passed Zane and the leader. He was able to hold on to the rest of the race for the win. Joe retained the overall lead in the series with Zane in second. Morgan Colón didn’t have a great start. She went down hard on the first lap and came thru the pits in 4th. She was able to rally and make a pass for 3rd putting her on the podium at the end of the day. Results: Joe Wasson – 1st – Open Pro Zane Roberts – 2nd – Open Pro Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd – Women’s Pro Photos by: Kato