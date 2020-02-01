NEW GSX-RR BIKES – DESTINATION SEPANG MOTOGP

February 1, 2020

2020 launch-Davide Brivio-Crating up

SAVE THE DATE – DESTINATION SEPANG

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 31.

The new GSX-RR machines are in the crates ready for the official Team SUZUKI ECSTAR launch that will be livestreamed worldwide from the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on February 6th.

The event takes place the day before official 2020 testing continues at the circuit ahead of the upcoming 20-round MotoGP™ season that gets underway at Losail International Circuit on March 8th.

Save the Date and look out for more information in the coming days ahead of the presentation that will take place at 15:00hrs local time (GMT+8) on February 6th.

