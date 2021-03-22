Oldest and most prestigious offroad motorcycle race calendar

2021 KTM 300 EXC TPI SIX DAYS

As the 2021 version of the oldest and most prestigious motorcycle race on the Offroad racing calendar roars back into life at the end of August, KTM provides KTM Rental & Race Service packages while additionally backing the event organizers.

KTM has always relished the scope and challenge of the ISDE. Not only have KTM bikes been part of the podium celebrations through the decades but the exclusive KTM EXC SIX DAYS models are some of the most sought-after from the full range of 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke cutting-edge machinery in the Enduro segment.

Following the postponement of last year’s event, KTM is again glad to be a part of this multi-national celebration of top-level Enduro competition that will take place in Italy in 2021. KTM racers have the chance to enter this demanding, six-day-long challenge and #RaceOrange aboard a model from the updated 2022 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range.

KTM Rental packages*
Including all related costs for transportation to Italy, motorcycle registration and insurance, the comprehensive KTM Rental packages provide availability of these models from the new 2022 range:

2-Stroke:
KTM 250 EXC TPI SIX DAYS, KTM 300 EXC TPI SIX DAYS – at € 2,690 (excluding VAT)

4-Stroke:
KTM 250 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS – at €2,990 (exc. VAT)

KTM Race Service packages**
KTM’s versatile Race Service will hold a prominent spot in the Italian ISDE paddock for the full duration of the event. The comprehensive support set-up costs € 1,350 and provides:

// Technical instruction and assistance, according to FIM regulations
// Use of tools and one air filter per day per rider
// MOTOREX lubricants and products and race day fuel
// WP suspension consultation and assistance
// First bike service (before technical control)
// Storage boxes, catering, access to the Service Station areas
// Service points emergency assistance

Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager Offroad: “We are happy to be making solid plans for the ISDE again with a lot of enthusiasm that the race will be back to its best this year. For us, the ISDE is the perfect spot for KTM fans to get a real taste of our KTM EXC SIX DAYS models in the week-long race that inspired their development. Together with our support to the event organizers, we are really looking forward to seeing riders push the KTM EXC 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke models in the special tests of the Italian event.”

KTM is pleased to support what will be the ISDE’s 95th edition in 2021. The upcoming FIM International Six Days Enduro will take place at the Lombardy and Piemont areas from August 30 to September 4, 2021.

To secure their spot and register for the KTM Rental & Race Service packages, KTM fans shall contact their authorized KTM dealer.

numbers are limited, and bikes are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. The deadline for booking is June 30, 2021.
** space is limited, and slots are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. The deadline for booking is July 31, 2021.

 

 

KTM ACTIVELY SUPPORTS ISDE ORGANIZERS WITH A VIEW TOWARDS THE 2021 EVENT IN ITALY

SIX DAYS 2021

Following up on the release of the comprehensive 2021 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range in June, KTM has officially started a keen dialogue with the Italian overseers with the commitment to remain fully implicated ahead of next year’s event at the Lombardy and Piedmont regions. Providing valuable backing for the race organizers to overcome a challenging year, all parties will continue working with the goal to be 100% READY TO RACE in 2021.

Following the postponement of the 2020 event due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, KTM is giving back to the sport of Enduro by extending its support towards the passionate people responsible for the ISDE organization. As well as seeing a great number of KTM racers represent their respective countries on the official ISDE entry lists, KTM has also been present annually with the highly successful paddock-based KTM Rental & Race Service packages.

KTM’s Enduro roots are strong and deeply ingrained, which is evidenced by the care and high level of technical consideration given to the collection of KTM EXC SIX DAYS machines. For model year 2021, the KTM EXC SIX DAYS line-up is the perfect demonstration of KTM’s continuous support to this historic race. In each of these models, KTM has designed a race-winning package that is ready for the toughest special tests straight out of the crate.

Vittorio Angela, Vice President Italian Motorcycle Federation [FMI]: “With the International Six Days Enduro being the biggest event in the offroad race calendar globally, we are working very closely with the local organizers of the Italian event for 2021. With the common goal to design a great event for next year, KTM’s support towards the organizers and the whole enduro community is very highly appreciated. I trust the hard-working teams of Moto Club Alfieri, Moto Club Pavia and Moto Club Valle Staffora, who are responsible for the organization of the event, will make good use of the added support coming from KTM.”

Paolo Carrubba, Head of Marketing KTM Italy: “Alongside the release of our 2021 KTM EXC SIX DAYS models and in full alliance with KTM’s Global Marketing team, the decision to extend the support towards the Enduro community behind the organization of the ISDE is aimed at helping take the 2021 event to a new level. Staying READY TO RACE, we are all looking forward to attending a 2021 event that will live up to the highest standards set by Enduro racers coming from every part of the world.”

The oldest and most prestigious FIM offroad motorcycle race in the world, the ISDE and KTM is intrinsically linked both to the annual fixture and what will be the event’s 95th incarnation next year. The upcoming FIM International Six Days Enduro will take place at the Lombardy and Piedmont regions from August 30 to September 4, 2021.
