Oldest and most prestigious offroad motorcycle race calendar

As the 2021 version of the oldest and most prestigious motorcycle race on the Offroad racing calendar roars back into life at the end of August, KTM provides KTM Rental & Race Service packages while additionally backing the event organizers.

KTM has always relished the scope and challenge of the ISDE. Not only have KTM bikes been part of the podium celebrations through the decades but the exclusive KTM EXC SIX DAYS models are some of the most sought-after from the full range of 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke cutting-edge machinery in the Enduro segment.

Following the postponement of last year’s event, KTM is again glad to be a part of this multi-national celebration of top-level Enduro competition that will take place in Italy in 2021. KTM racers have the chance to enter this demanding, six-day-long challenge and #RaceOrange aboard a model from the updated 2022 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range.

KTM Rental packages*

Including all related costs for transportation to Italy, motorcycle registration and insurance, the comprehensive KTM Rental packages provide availability of these models from the new 2022 range:

2-Stroke:

KTM 250 EXC TPI SIX DAYS, KTM 300 EXC TPI SIX DAYS – at € 2,690 (excluding VAT)

4-Stroke:

KTM 250 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS – at €2,990 (exc. VAT)

KTM Race Service packages**

KTM’s versatile Race Service will hold a prominent spot in the Italian ISDE paddock for the full duration of the event. The comprehensive support set-up costs € 1,350 and provides:

// Technical instruction and assistance, according to FIM regulations

// Use of tools and one air filter per day per rider

// MOTOREX lubricants and products and race day fuel

// WP suspension consultation and assistance

// First bike service (before technical control)

// Storage boxes, catering, access to the Service Station areas

// Service points emergency assistance

Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager Offroad: “We are happy to be making solid plans for the ISDE again with a lot of enthusiasm that the race will be back to its best this year. For us, the ISDE is the perfect spot for KTM fans to get a real taste of our KTM EXC SIX DAYS models in the week-long race that inspired their development. Together with our support to the event organizers, we are really looking forward to seeing riders push the KTM EXC 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke models in the special tests of the Italian event.”

KTM is pleased to support what will be the ISDE’s 95th edition in 2021. The upcoming FIM International Six Days Enduro will take place at the Lombardy and Piemont areas from August 30 to September 4, 2021.

To secure their spot and register for the KTM Rental & Race Service packages, KTM fans shall contact their authorized KTM dealer.

* numbers are limited, and bikes are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. The deadline for booking is June 30, 2021.

** space is limited, and slots are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. The deadline for booking is July 31, 2021.

KTM ACTIVELY SUPPORTS ISDE ORGANIZERS WITH A VIEW TOWARDS THE 2021 EVENT IN ITALY