PIAGGIO GROUP AMERICAS RETURNS TO CANADA’S THE MOTORCYCLE SHOWS FOR 2020

NEW YORK, 31 DECEMBER 2020 – Starting the second weekend in January, at the BMP Centre in Calgary, Piaggio Group Americas will return to Canada’s premiere motorcycle show series, The Motorcycle Shows. Joined by all brands, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa, Piaggio Group will showcase the latest iconic Italian machines ahead of the 2020 ride season.

The Motorcycle Shows will cross the country, with six stops nationally beginning in Calgary, and continuing to Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, Toronto, and Montreal to complete the circuit.

EVENT DATES:

Calgary Motorcycle Show

BMO Centre Calgary Stampede

Jan 10, 2020 – Jan 12, 2020

Edmonton Motorcycle Show

Edmonton Expo Centre

Jan 17, 2020 – Jan 19, 2020

Vancouver Motorcycle Show

Tradex Exhibition Centre, Abbottsford, BC

Jan 24, 2020 – Jan 26, 2020

Quebec City Motorcycle Show

Centre de Foires de Québec City

Feb 7, 2020 – Feb 9, 2020

Toronto Motorcycle Show

Enercare Centre

Feb 21, 2020 – Feb 23, 2020

Montreal Motorcycle Show

Palais des Congrès de Montréal

Feb 28, 2020 – March 1, 2020

Piaggio Group is Europe’s leading two-wheeled manufacturer. With something for everyone, Piaggio Group America’s booth includes highlights of eco-sustainable transportation, category leading performance and electronics, and the ever-present style the Italian manufacturer has become known for.

THE MOTORCYCLE SHOWS WILL FEATURE THESE NEW 2020 MODELS AND MANY MORE:

APRILIA

APRILIA RSV4 FACTORY: The Aprilia RSV4 has always set the bar in terms of sportiness and performance, the best example of just what can be accomplished when drawing on the valuable experience of a winning Racing Department like that of Aprilia which, in its brief history, has earned 54 world titles, seven of which in the World SBK championship. For 2020, The Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory adds to the exclusive range of electronic equipment with semi-active suspension, developed in collaboration with Öhlins and able to offer both feeling and performance for track riders as well as comfort and usability for riders on the road.

APRILIA TUONO FACTORY: The Aprilia naked range achieves ultimate levels of performance and sophistication, thanks to the know-how Aprilia has acquired over years of successful racing and its experience with the Tuono, unbeatable on the track and lots of fun on the road. Tuono V4 1100 Factory is the more exclusive version, dedicated to an extremely demanding public. This bike is equipped with components that are largely derived from the Aprilia RSV4. The Factory features a series of carbon fiber details as well as semi-active electronic suspension, the most advanced currently available on the market, developed by Öhlins and fine-tuned with the collaboration of Aprilia

engineers. Calibration is facilitated thanks to simple handlebar controls, for an even more thrilling riding experience whatever the field of use.

For complete Aprilia range details, visit: https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/Aprilia-Motorcycle-Guides.htm

MOTO GUZZI MOTO GUZZI V85TT TRAVEL: Following the critical and public acclaim achieved by the V85 TT, Moto Guzzi presents the Travel version, ready to take to the road thanks to its complete dedicated range of accessories as standard. Made up of the higher Touring windshield, two panniers in plastic material with aluminum inserts, fog lights preprogrammed to the handlebar, and heated grips as standard, the V85TT Travel comes ready for your next adventure with a selection of premium accessories. MOTO GUZZI V7III STONE S: In the history of Moto Guzzi, the letter S immediately brings to mind sporty Moto Guzzis of the early seventies, such as the 1974 750 S, heir to designer Lino Tonti’s masterpiece, the 1971 V7 Sport, the first 200 units of which were characterized by the red painted frame. Inspired by this rich tradition, a new, exclusive variation of the Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone has now come out of Mandello del Lario, aptly called the S version: made in a limited and numbered edition of 750 globally, V7 III Stone S is the sportiest and trendiest version of the successful model, characterized by an essential style and a strong propensity for customization.

For complete Moto Guzzi range details, visit: https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/MotoGuzzi-Motorcycle-Guides.htm

VESPA

VESPA PRIMAVERA X SEAN WOTHERSPOON: Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon is a special and limited edition that expresses all the creative energy of both Vespa and Sean. These stars of their time are united by a love of color and innovative experimentation that anticipates tomorrow’s trends and appeals to anyone who loves to play with fashion and ride in style. On the steel body of Vespa Primavera, Sean creates a new style for young urbanites, but also one with a capacity to win over a much wider audience. Sean gives Vespa style elements a vintage contemporary twist in what is his trademark manner. He does this by drawing on his love of everything old school, using a kaleidoscopic mix and match approach rooted in the ’80s and ’90s.

VESPA PRIMAVERA (RED): Millions of people and the world’s most iconic brands come together with (RED) to participate in an enormous challenge, to definitively beat illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Thanks to collaboration with the Vespa for Children program, the Piaggio Group has also contributed to bringing (RED) and support for the Global Fund to India, one of the countries most affected by the problem. This year, the star of this charity initiative, such an international success since its birth in 2016 thanks to the iconic status and popularity of the partners involved, is Vespa Primavera, a true style icon and a legendary name in the Vespa story.

For complete Vespa range details, visit: https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/Vespa-Motorcycle-Guides.htm

PIAGGIO

PIAGGIO BV350 TOURING: The new flagship of the BV range stands out for its equipment and benchmark performance, offered by the high torque single-cylinder engine. The BV 350 Tourer comes as standard with a practical and sporty smoked windshield and a large capacity 36-litre top box in the same color as the vehicle and a backrest in the same color as the seat. The equipment also includes the PIAGGIO MIA connectivity system, through which you can connect your smartphone to the vehicle via Bluetooth. Using the App, you can thus record and display a rich set of information about the trip and the operating status of the vehicle on your mobile device.

PIAGGIO MP3 500 HPE: With MP3 Piaggio has skillfully reinvented urban mobility. The world’s first three-wheel scooter in 2006, Piaggio MP3 has always stood out for its ability to innovate, remaining as the first three-wheeled scooter to produce hold a hybrid engine, come standard with ABS and traction control systems, and today, Piaggio MP3 also becomes the world’s first three-wheel scooter to have a reverse gear. The MP3 500 is a concrete response to the demand for an easy-to-handle vehicle that can conquer the city center as easy as it manages highway and winding road. The two front wheels and exclusive patented suspension system that connects them combine the safety of a car with the simplicity and practicality of a scooter and the fun of a dynamic motorcycle ride on your favorite road. Visit: https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/Piaggio-Motorcycle-Guides.htm