Rain and Wet Conditions for Catalan WorldSBK riders

The first day of free practice for the Catalunya Round was a day of two halves with good weather prevailing in the morning session while this afternoon was affected by rain.



Scott Redding and Chaz Davies finished 9th and 11th respectively in the combined standings but this result is not indicative. The two riders of the Aruba.it Racing team – Ducati, were in fact among the very few to have lapped for the FP1 session with the same tire setting very interesting lap times.

In FP2 Scott and Chaz have become familiar with the circuit in wet conditions also in view of the possible rain forecast for late tomorrow morning.



FP1 Final & Combined Standings

P1 – T. Razgatliouglu (Yamaha) 1’42.140

P2 – M. Van Der Mark (Yamaha) 1’42.309 (+0.169)

P3 – G. Gerloff (Yamaha) 1’42.478 (+0.338)

P4 – A. Bautista (Honda) 1’42.513 (+0.373)

P5 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’42.614 (+0.474)

P9 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’42.832 (+0.692)

P11 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’42.839 (+0.699)



FP2 (wet conditions) Final Standing

P1 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’55.669

P2 – M. Van Der Mark (Yamaha) 1’55.827 (+0.158)

P3 – M. Rinaldi (Ducati) 1’55.838 (+0.169)

P4 – A. Bautista (Honda) 1’55.862 (+0.193)

P5 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’56.159 (+0.490)

P12 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’57.018 (+1.349)



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“It was a very particular day that allowed us to go out on the track in different conditions. For this reason, I think it was a positive first day at the end of which we collected interesting data. In FP1 the feeling with the bike was good. We worked for a lot with the used tire and at the end of the session, I preferred not to try the time attack. The feelings are positive”.



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“I am quite satisfied with what we did today, especially in FP1 in dry conditions. We completed many laps with the same tire and the race pace was incisive. We tried to improve the grip with positive results. The plan of the afternoon was to try other tires solutions but the rain did not allow us to do it. Anyway, I am very confident”.