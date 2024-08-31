Record-setting Pirelli rear development tire in Aragón

At the Grand Prix of Aragón, Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) set the new all-time track record for Moto2™ in Practice 1 on Friday afternoon, using the new soft tyre in D0532 specification at the rear, combined with the SC2 (medium) at the front. With the same rear solution, this time with the SC1 (soft) at the front, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) took pole position. In Moto3™, only one rider dominated all the sessions, and that was David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO), who now holds the new all-time track record as well as pole position for the race. New records with the soft rear development solutions in spite of demanding conditions



“As we expected, Aragón’s new asphalt initially provided poor grip but the situation improved significantly as time went on and the track became rubberised, and we managed to achieve positive results. The soft D0532 development tyre received outstanding feedback from the Moto2™ riders, confirming the popularity it had already gained on the Sachsenring, and it made a determining contribution to the new all-time track record set by Alonso Lopez in Practice 1 yesterday. In the same session, Lopez had already broken the previous record using SC2 (medium) and SC0 (soft) which had already done 9 laps, a positive sign that confirms the efficacy of all the options available for this class, including the standard solutions. A new track record was set in Moto3™️ as well in Practice 1, thanks to David Alonso, who used the two standard medium SC2 options, an extremely positive result considering how new the asphalt is. The overnight rainfall resulted in a wet and dirty track this morning. In the morning practice sessions, the riders in both categories tested the SCR1 rain tyres, with which they had very little experience. It was a rather useful session to better understand the characteristics of these tyres and to learn more about managing pressures. Track conditions improved for qualifying, confirming the outstanding performance of the D0532 and the other standard solutions.” Moto2™



· Both of the sessions on Friday were held on a dry track with asphalt temperatures between 35°C in FP and 46°C in P1. In Practice 1, with the SC2 (medium) front and SC0 (soft) rear combination, Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) broke the all-time lap record for the first time, previously held by Sam Lowes since 2020, with a time of 1’51.241, only to improve at 1’50.989 with a used SC1 (soft) at the front and the new SC0 development tyre in D0532 specification (soft) at the rear, breaking the previous record by about 3 tenths of a second. · Practice 2 on Saturday began at 23.5°C asphalt temperature and wet track, and the riders started the session with standard SCR1 Rain tyres at the front and rear. As the session went on, the trajectories gradually dried out, so much that in the final laps, some riders were able to use the slick SC1 (soft) front and SC0 (soft) rear combination. Precisely with these tyres, Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) did the best time in 1’59.335.



· Pole man Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) as well as second-place finisher Diogo Moreira achieved their qualifying times using the new SC0 development solution in D0532 specification (soft) at the rear, whereas third-place finisher Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) opted for the standard SC0. All three used the SC1 (soft) at the front.



Moto3™



· David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) was the fastest in both Friday sessions, and in Practice 1 he broke the all-time track lap record by 14 thousandths of a second, previously held by Jorge Martin since 2018, using the medium SC2 compound tyres at both the front and rear. · Due to the overnight rainfall, Practice 2 on Saturday morning was held on a wet track. The riders used the SCR1 front and rear which Pirelli provides for these conditions, and the rider who adapted most quickly to the rain tyres was once again David Alonso, doing his best time in 2’14.506. · Track conditions improved for qualifying and all the riders were able to use slicks. The fastest rider was David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO), who took pole position with a time of 1’58.059, equipped with SC2 (medium) at the front and SC1 (soft) at the rear. The second and third-place finishers, respectively Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM) and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports/KTM), instead chose to go with the soft SC1 options for both axles.