Top six for Binder after slick MotoGP Aragon Sprint

MotoGP rounded the complex combination of 16 corners and gradients of the MotorLand circuit for the first time since 2022 and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing completed qualification and the Sprint at the Gran Premio de Aragon with Brad Binder scoring 6th in the Sprint. Teammate Jack Miller managed 13th as Jose Antonio Rueda qualified on the Moto3™ front row with the KTM RC4.

Four points for a resurgent Binder after starting from 7th on the grid for the twelfth round of 2024 MotoGP

Miller maintains his upward trend for competitiveness with decent speed but suffers with grip around the greasy MotorLand circuit and takes 13th in the Sprint

Strong pace from Jose Antonio Rueda in front of home fans for 2nd in Moto3™ Q2 while class rookie Deniz Öncü earns his best qualification of the season with 4th in Moto2™

Hot, stormy conditions and intense record-breaking lap-times were the distinguishing features of round twelve of 2024 MotoGP and a return to the epic and open MotorLand venue for the fifteenth time since 2010. Red Bull KTM helped set the pace on a steamy Friday morning and across a slick new asphalt that became grippier as the Grand Prix progressed. Both Brad Binder and Jack Miller were unlucky to miss out on direct Q2 entry in the afternoon after setting top-five lap-times earlier in the day.

The South African and Australian had to push the limits in Q1 on Saturday and with the track state altering once more: thunderstorms had delivered rain across the venue that evening and FP2 was run with damp patches but thankfully qualification was dry. Jack initially topped Q1 but in the final flurry of laps was bumped to 5th as Brad was the only rider to find a time in the 1min 47 bracket and went into Q2 with 1st place. He then recorded the 7th quickest effort for the same rank on the grid.

The Sprint consisted of 11 laps. Binder charged through and fought with world champion Francesco Bagnaia. The low grip conditions caused havoc for many riders, especially with the launch from the grid and excessive wheelspin. Brad made his way to 6th while Jack was submerged in a hectic tussle for points and a couple of mistakes put him out of the top ten and down to 13th.

Moto3, Moto2 and then MotoGP races will roar into action from 11.00 CET and for 17, 19 and 23 laps on Sunday.

Brad Binder, 7th in qualification, 6th in the Sprint: “I started on the back foot with wheelspin all the way until the first turn and it meant I did not have enough speed to unclip my start devices. It was like that for most of the first lap and I lost some positions. After that I tried to find my bearings and go forwards. It was dirty out there. It was hard to believe how low the grip was. I made a few mistakes but I was trying hard to play catch-up. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll get off the line clean and we’ll have a much better race because I felt like I could give the top three a good go.”

Jack Miller, 15th in qualification, 13th in the Sprint: “I had a reasonable start to the day but I caught traffic on my fast lap attempts and then messed up my last chance after changing tires. Not an ideal grid position. In the Sprint race I fought my way through but when I got to the back of that big group I had an issue with front tire pressure. A strange feeling on the track, it was almost like riding in the wet. You cannot do any sporadic movements. We’ll see what we can do tomorrow!”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “A good weekend but could be better if Brad had not spun on the start. He tried to recover and finished 6th. Q2 wasn’t perfect but we were in the session, and it’s been a difficult weekend to judge the track and for a rider to know how to push. We had our machinery in P3 and that also showed some of the way for the race tomorrow which will also be in different conditions!”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati 1:46.766

2. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +0.840

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.842

7. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.726

15. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:48.649 (Q1)

19. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 1:49.238 (Q1)

Results MotoGP Sprint Aragon Grand Prix

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati 19:50.034

2. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +2.961

3. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +6.694

6. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +14.144

12. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +21.429

13. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +22.110



KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Ajo watched Jose Antonio Rueda lunge into the Moto3 practice schedule with a sharpness and energy that carried the young Spaniard to P2 in both opening sessions. Rueda had established an effective rhythm with the KTM RC4 and maintained the momentum into Q2 on Saturday: #99 was 0.4 away from Pole Position and is bound to form-up in the leading group with the 2nd best view from the grid on Sunday. Rookie teammate Xabi Zurutuza hovered in Q1 and ended Saturday with 21st.

In Moto2 Red Bull KTM Ajo had Austrian Grand Prix winner Celestino Vietti primed with confidence after his victory in Austria two weeks previously. The Italian was 0.7 from provisional Pole on Friday in 12th place and saw teammate Deniz Öncü in a determined mood as the Turk posted P8. The run through Q2 organized the grid positions and it was Öncü who ranked a little higher with a spot on the second row in 4th as Vietti made his way to 9th; less than half a second from Pole.

The eleventh outing for the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup occurred Saturday afternoon at MotorLand. The ability of Alvaro Carpe was the slender difference among the pack of eager young hopefuls on KTM RC 250 RBR machinery and after the race had initially been red-flagged. The current championship leader consolidated his P1 status in the standings with the twelfth race of the season set to take place tomorrow morning.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO 1:58.059

2. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.433

3. David Muñoz (ESP), KTM +1.005

7. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +1.355

9. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +1.658

13. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +2.180

15. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS

19. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna 2:02.322

21. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 2:03.093 (Q1)

Results Qualifying Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix

1. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO 1:51.636

2. Diogo Moreira (BRA) +0.134

3. Aron Canet (ESP) +0.148

4. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.287

9. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.475

15. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +1.251

20. Darryn Binder (RSA)Husqvarna 1:53.090 (Q1)

24. Senna Agius (AUS)Husqvarna 1:53.558 (Q1)