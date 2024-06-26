Returns to the Cathedral of Speed in Assen for 2024 MotoGP Season

After the Ducati Lenovo Team’s extraordinary one-two finish at their home round in Mugello three weeks ago, the MotoGP World Championship returns to the track this weekend in the Netherlands for the eighth round of the 2024 season. The event will be hosted for the 75th time by the TT Circuit Assen, a historic track that has been on the calendar since 1949, the inaugural year of the World Championship, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

With a string of victories in the last GPs held in Barcelona and Mugello, Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning World Champion and currently second in the Championship standings, arrives at the Cathedral of Speed as a formidable favourite. His track record includes clinching the Dutch GP in both 2022 and 2023, therefore inspiring hope for another thrilling performance.

Teammate Enea Bastianini confidently enters Assen, buoyed by his strong performance at Mugello, where he secured second place with an overtaking manoeuvre on the final lap. Following the first seven rounds of the season, the Rimini rider holds the fourth position in the overall standings, aiming to build on his consistent form.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (153 points)

“After Mugello, having three weeks off to recover was good. I rested a bit, but above all, I continued to train, riding around the track with my Panigale V4S and then participating in a Monster Energy event at Silverstone with other riders. Now, however, it’s back to serious business, and I’m happy to resume the season from Assen, one of my favourite tracks that I also have tattooed on my arm. In the last GPs, we have worked well, and my feeling with the Desmosedici has been very good. I am coming from two consecutive wins, three if we also count the Mugello Sprint, so, for sure, there are the conditions to continue to do well. Hopefully, the weather will be good and allow us to work consistently since the first Friday session, but in any case, I am ready to face the weekend in any condition.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (114 points)

“This long break was needed, but now I really want to get back on track. After my good result in my home race in Italy, I arrive in Holland motivated and charged. I had never managed to get on the podium at Mugello in the past, and having succeeded this year, although I still feel I’m missing something, gives me hope for the next races. Compared to the past, I have been more consistent this year: we are working well, and race after race, we continue to grow. So, we are close to finding that explosiveness that we still lack, although a step forward has been made. We will work hard from the first session on Friday to be able to fight for the top positions.”

Circuit Information

Country: The Netherlands

Name: TT Circuit Assen

Best Lap: A. Espargaro (Aprilia) 1:32.500 (176,7 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 1:31.472 (178,7 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Iannone (Ducati), 319,8 km/h – 2015

Track Length: 4.54 km

Sprint Race Distance: 13 laps (59.02 km)

Race Distance: 26 laps (118.04 km)

Corners: 18 (6 left, 12 right)

2023 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Bezzecchi (Ducati), 3° A. Espargaro (Aprilia)

Pole Position: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 1:31.472 (178,7 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Martín (Ducati), 1.33.065 (175.6 km7h)

Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 198 (93 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 32 (22 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 5

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 25 (18 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 177 (56 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 11 (5 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (153 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (114 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (241 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (267 points