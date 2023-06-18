RJ Hampshire on a motocross hot streak after Mount Morris

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team came into High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Penn., with high hopes. RJ Hampshire has been on a hot streak over the last several races, and Jalek Swoll took an overall win here in ’21. 250 MX It was a pair of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team FC250s that crossed the holeshot line at the start of the first moto, with RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll running 1-2, and Talon Hawkins also running inside the top ten. Rain the previous day had left the track with some deep muddy sections, and Hampshire had his share of moments. After a mid-moto crash, he remounted in second spot, and made a bold pass on the last lap to take the moto win. Swoll ran third for the majority of the moto, but a mistake late in the moto cost him a spot at the finish. In the second moto, Hampshire and Swoll were once again near the front of the pack, but a collision heading into the second turn left them both on the ground. Once they remounted, both riders made big charges back toward the front of the pack, with Hampshire finishing seventh, and Swoll finishing 11th. “I felt really awesome on the bike today and my FC250 was working unreal. In the first moto I got out with the holeshot, led a lot of laps, had a mistake, and came through the pack again for the win.,” said Hampshire. “In the second moto I got another good start and made a mistake. I came in too hot into the second turn and ended up taking my teammate out. Of course, that was a bummer for me, him, and the whole team. We recovered…I was able to get back up to seventh for second overall on the day. I’m just going to enjoy this weekend off and I look forward to these next couple of races. I’m feeling awesome on this bike and excited to go racing.” With the second overall, Hampshire moved up two spots in the overall standings to third, while Swoll jumps from 13th to 12th. “I had some steps in the right direction compared to weekends past. We’re on the right path and coming forward. I got good starts and I’m riding decent.,” said Swoll. “I feel like my starts are too good to not be up fighting for wins and positions on the box. In moto one I held third for literally the whole moto, but a little mistake, a little bit of lappers, in the last couple laps cost me. That one stung. In moto two I had a good start, but went down in the second turn and was down for a while. But I came back to 11th. All-in-all, it was an okay day and steps in the right direction, so that’s all we can ask for.” Talon Hawkins continues to show improving speed each weekend, and his 14-15 scores were good for 15th overall. “I’m happy with the improvement I’ve gained over this past week in the ruts. I feel a lot more planted and calculated. I’m just more calculated every time I come to a corner so that’s definitely a positive to take away from it.,” said Hawkins. “I ended up the day with a 13-14. I should have been better in the second moto but I just made some dumb mistakes when I was in the top ten. I know what to work on, and we’re going to get inside that top ten here real soon.” Next Event (Round 5): July 1, 2023 – RedBud Motocross in Buchanan, Mich. Round Four Results: High Point Raceway 250 MX Results 1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda), 3-1

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 1-7 3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), 2-6 … 8. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 4-11 15. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 14-15 22. Kyle Murdoch (Husqvarna) 22-23 26. Peyton Jackson (Husqvarna) 29-24 450 MX Results 1. Jett Lawrence (Honda), 1-1

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki), 7-2

3. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 4-4

… 29. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 31-25

250 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 175 points

2. Haiden Deegan – 147 points

3. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 133 points …

12. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 73 points

17. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 40 points

32. Kai Aiello (Husqvarna), 2 points

450 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 200 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis – 151 points

3. Cooper Webb – 147 points

…

36. Scott Meshey – 2 points