Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 1-2 in National Hare & Hound finale

A 1-2 result from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Dalton Shirey and Austin Walton was a strong way to finish the 2024 AMA National Hare & Hound Series in Lucerne Valley, with Walton earning the runner-up result in the final Pro Class point standings.

It was a remarkable way for three-time, defending champion Shirey to continue his return from a major back injury that saw him sit out the middle stages of the season, managing to bookend the series with victories after he had won the opening round at Lucerne Valley in January. Riding the Husqvarna FX 450, he was able to salvage a top-five result in the championship with fifth position.

Shirey commented. "It's been a very tough year for me and hard on me physically, so I'm stoked to pull this win off and prove to myself that I can do this," "I didn't expect it yet since I'm still rebuilding from my injury, but I was able to keep going and we're getting stronger with every race now."

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Walton took his fifth podium in six rounds with second position at the finale to wrap up his professional racing career in style. He led the opening lap on Sunday before Shirey took charge, bringing his Husqvarna FX 450 home in P2 and finishing just seven points short of the 2024 National Hare & Hound Series title.

“It was a good season,” Walton reflected. “I ended up with the holeshot today and was able to lead lap one, so that was the best way to start the day off. I had two crashes on the second loop and made a couple of mistakes that cost me, but it was a solid day. I’m grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and I’m very happy with my career, so am excited to see what the future holds.”

Pro Class Results

1. Dalton Shirey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Preston Campbell, Honda