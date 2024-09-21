Saturday full of emotions for Ducati protagonists Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista

Double podium for Bulega (P2) and Bautista (P3) in Race-1 at Cremona. Huertas dominates in WorldSSP

A Saturday full of emotions for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team with Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista protagonists of a thrilling Race-1 won by Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

The Italian rider, who started from Pole Position, led the race for three laps before being attacked by Petrucci and Iannone (Ducati), who seemed to have a more effective pace. After Iannone’s crash on lap nine, Bulega managed the result, taking 20 points for the classification.

Bautista is the protagonist of another extraordinary comeback. Starting from the thirteenth position, the Spaniard grits his teeth in the early laps and then begins to recover position after position to finish with a splendid podium.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“An important result that allows me to bring home 20 points. It was a good race, even if I admit that I lacked a bit of feeling on the front to try and stay close to Petrucci, who was strong today. We need to fix some details to do even better tomorrow.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“In the first few laps, the pain was extreme. Fortunately, the situation stabilised and allowed me to concentrate on riding. The feeling with the bike was extraordinary, and it allowed me to make up a lot of positions. What do I expect for tomorrow? I hope to wake up without too much pain and try to do my best”.

WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas dominates from the first to the last lap. The Spanish rider’s excellent race pace allows him to pass with a wide margin under the chequered flag.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #99)

“I am thrilled. I thank the team for allowing me to ride the way I like. It’s an important result, but the Championship is still long, and we have another challenge ahead of us tomorrow”.