Spanish GP at Jerez de la Frontera MotoGP returns to Europe

Spanish GP at Jerez de la Frontera: the Ducati Lenovo Team returns to Europe for the fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP season

After the Argentina and the Americas GP, the Ducati Lenovo Team returns to Europe to tackle the fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, the Spanish GP, at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto.

Located just a few kilometres from Jerez de la Frontera, the Andalusian track saw Ducati score its first MotoGP podium here 20 years ago, in the 2003 Spanish GP, with Troy Bayliss third. A total of nine podiums have been achieved by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer at Jerez, including three victories. After Capirossi’s first win in 2006, Ducati won the last two Grands Prix held in 2021 and 2022, first with Jack Miller and then with Francesco Bagnaia.

Last year’s reigning World Champion was the protagonist of a perfect weekend. After setting the new circuit record and taking pole in qualifying, Pecco scored his first win of the season, setting the fastest lap in the race. The rider from Chivasso, back from two crashes in the last rounds held overseas, aims to return to fight for victory on the Spanish circuit.

Enea Bastianini, who had been absent from the GP of Portugal after a right shoulder injury suffered in the Portimão Sprint race, will also return to the track in Jerez. After undergoing rehabilitation in recent weeks, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider returned to the track last Monday in Misano with the Panigale V4S to check his condition, and the feedback was positive. Enea will undergo another medical examination on Thursday at the track, and, having obtained the doctors’ clearance, he will be able to participate in the Spanish GP.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (53 points)

“The Spanish GP will be the first of a long series of races that we will hold in Europe, and I am happy to open this phase of the season at the Jerez Circuit, where last year I took both pole position and victory. We come from two GPs where we could have obtained important results, but I crashed twice instead, so I am very motivated to do well here in Spain. I will face the weekend as I have always done to fight for victory again.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I am thrilled to be back with my team because we have had few opportunities to work together this year! These weeks at home have not been easy, seeing the others race, but I will finally be able to get back on track as well. I had given 100% to try to be physically ready for Austin, working out in the gym and continuing physical therapy, but the doctors advised me to wait. On Thursday, I will have a final medical checkup in Jerez, and if all goes well, I will be able to get back on my Desmosedici GP. Jerez is a track I like, but I still know I am not at 100% of my strength, so this GP will be like a test for me to get back in shape for the next races.”

MotoGP riders will take to the track on Friday, 28th April, at 10:45am for Practice 1, while the Sprint race (12 laps) and the Spanish GP (25 laps) will be held at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, also in Jerez, there will be one more day of post-race testing.

Circuit Information

Country: Spain

Name: Circuito de Jerez –Ángel Nieto

Best Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:37.669 (163 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:36.170 (165,5 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 300,8 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 4.42 km

Sprint Race Distance: 12 laps (53.04 km)

Race Distance: 25 laps (110.5 km)

Corners: 13 (5 left, 8 right)

2022 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Quartararo (Yamaha), 3° A. Espargaro (Aprilia)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:36.170 (165,5 km/h)

Fastest lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:37.669 (163 km/h) – 2022

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 175 (70 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 22 (12 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint wins: 2

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 19 (12 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GP Starts: 159 (38 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole position: 10 (1 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standing

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2° (53 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (103 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 5° (58 points)