2020 Yamaha Motorcycles: More Models! More Excitement!

Yamaha has a rich heritage of building great Japanese motorcycles and in 2020 Yamaha ups-the-ante to deliver even more that riders love and desire! Many model lines (sportsport, sport, sport heritage, adventure touring, motocross, off-road) get new exciting models for 2020 with many existing models updates as well! 2020 highlights include 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1M, YZF-R1, YZF-R6, YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, MT-03, Swank Rally 700, Tenere 700, YZ450F, WR250F, YZ450FX, YZ250FX, YZ250X, YZ125X and TY-E Electric Trials Bike. Yamaha wants to create a new type of motorcycle aimed at riders looking for a new way to express themselves and in 2020, they did just that.

You will not find a higher quality, more content or better coverage on each and every 2020 Yamaha motorcycle model than on Total Motorcycle. We put the gold star on the gold star!

2020 Yamaha Motorcycle Model Guides. Yes, you can have it all in one spot.

Enjoy and share.

Introducing the new 2020 Yamaha Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2020 Yamaha Motorcycle Guide.

Supersport

– 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1M – Revised

– 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 – New model

– 2020 Yamaha YZF-R6

– 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition – New model

– 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3

– 2020 Yamaha YZF-R125 – (Europe)

Sport

– 2020 Yamaha MT-10

– 2020 Yamaha MT-09

– 2020 Yamaha MT-07

– 2020 Yamaha MT-03 – New model

– 2020 Yamaha MT-125 – (Europe)

Sport Heritage

– 2020 Yamaha VMAX

– 2020 Yamaha XSR900

– 2020 Yamaha XSR700

– 2020 Yamaha Swank Rally 700 – New model Preview

Supersport Touring

– 2020 Yamaha FJR1300ES

– 2020 Yamaha Tracer 900GT

– 2020 Yamaha Tracer 900 – (Canada)

Cruisers / Touring

– 2020 Yamaha Star Venture

– 2020 Yamaha Bolt

– 2020 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

– 2020 Yamaha V-Star 250

Adventure Touring / Dual Sport

– 2020 Yamaha Super Tenere ES

– 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 – New model (Available Q2 2020)

– 2020 Yamaha WR250R

– 2020 Yamaha XT250

– 2020 Yamaha TW200

Scooters

– 2020 Yamaha XMAX

– 2020 Yamaha SMAX

– 2020 Yamaha Zuma 125 – (USA)

– 2020 Yamaha Zuma 50F – (USA)

– 2020 Yamaha BWS 125 – (Canada)

Motocross

– 2020 Yamaha YZ450F – Revised

– 2020 Yamaha YZ250F

– 2020 Yamaha YZ250

– 2020 Yamaha YZ125

– 2020 Yamaha YZ65

– 2020 Yamaha YZ85

Off-Road Competition / Cross Country

– 2020 Yamaha WR450F

– 2020 Yamaha WR250F – New model

– 2020 Yamaha YZ450FX

– 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX – New model

– 2020 Yamaha YZ250X

– 2020 Yamaha YZ125X – New model

Off-Road Recreation

– 2020 Yamaha TT-R230

– 2020 Yamaha TT-R125LE

– 2020 Yamaha TT-R110E

– 2020 Yamaha TT-R50E

– 2020 Yamaha PW50

Trials

– 2020 Yamaha TY-E Electric Trials Bike – New model Preview

ATV Models

– 2020 Yamaha ATV Models

From the Manufacturer: 2020 Yamaha Motorcycle Guide

Yamaha Introduces 2020 Star Venture Transcontinental Tourer

Riders will Journey Further with Technology, Convenience, Comfort and V-Twin Power

MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today introduced the 2020 Star Venture, a luxurious, technologically advanced transcontinental touring motorcycle that offers riders the opportunity to journey further than ever before. The Star Venture incorporates convenient features like Sure-Park forward and reverse parking assist, dual-zone audio capability, drive mode settings that adjust throttle response, traction control, an adjustable rider backrest, heated handlebar grips, heated rider and passenger seats and backrests, a multi-function infotainment system and more. Combined with Yamaha’s renowned quality, performance, and reliability, the Star Venture represents the very top of the luxury motorcycle touring segment.

Developed specifically for the needs of long-distance touring, the Star Venture boasts a massive and torque-rich 113 cubic inch (1854cc) air-cooled V-twin engine to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride on long days in the saddle. A six-speed transmission makes the most of the huge low-end torque, from brisk acceleration in lower gears to relaxed highway cruising.

Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), a ride-by-wire throttle control system, converts the rider’s grip input into calculated throttle control providing precise and refined responsiveness. Yamaha D-Mode allows the rider to choose from two different throttle response settings (an ultra-smooth touring mode, and a sport mode for sharper response), while the traction control system helps prevent wheel spin while accelerating. A finely-tuned cruise control system also comes standard on the Star Venture, assisting with reduced rider fatigue and improved fuel economy.

As the most technologically advanced luxury touring motorcycle in history, the Star Venture features Yamaha’s Sure-Park System that provides forward and reverse drive modes which simplify potentially tricky parking situations, even on rough or poor-traction surfaces. The unique infotainment system provides direct access to vehicle controls, data, and a range of audio sources and wireless Bluetooth communications through a 7-inch, full-color LCD touchscreen that incorporates handlebar controls and voice command accessibility.

The Star Venture’s light and responsive feel results from an advanced hybrid chassis that creates straight-line stability balanced with agile handling, and suspension that provides ideal bump absorption while retaining performance at higher speeds on curvy roads.

Unbeatable braking confidence is achieved through Yamaha’s Unified Braking System, which dynamically adjusts front and rear brake force balance in real time to ensure linear braking feel and power, combined with a refined antilock braking system (ABS) that prevents wheel lock-ups when dealing with reduced-traction road conditions.

Airflow and temperature control has been carefully considered to optimize rider comfort. A stylish full-coverage fairing and electronically adjustable windscreen provide ample wind protection, while external visors at the middle of the fairing and lower vents located near the floorboards can be adjusted to direct air towards or away from riders depending on conditions. Heated contact points in the handlebar grips, seats, and backrests all come as standard equipment to keep riders and passengers warm when the temperature drops.

Packing for long journeys on the Star Venture is no problem thanks to side cases, a top case, and faring storage compartments that provide a combined total of 37.3 gallons of storage volume. Yamaha’s Smart Key system with remote key fob allows for easy access to the luggage system and fuel tank cap, provides for simplified starting, and offers an “answer-back” function for locating the motorcycle in a crowded parking area. All-LED lighting looks sharp and keeps the road bright at night, and a class-leading 6.6-gallon fuel tank means plenty of time between fuel stops.

Transcontinental (TC) Option Package

In addition to LED fog lights, a range of infotainment upgrades comes with the Star Venture Transcontinental Option Package. GPS navigation with points-of-interest and route logging helps to simplify the planning, sharing, and uploading of ride routes from a home computer. A CB radio system can link riders to others on the road, while SiriusXM and SiriusXM Travel Link provides satellite music, weather, and traffic information. An extra pair of high-output passenger speakers and Yamaha’s exclusive Dual Zone audio control allows rider and passenger to select different audio sources, hold private phones calls and more with an accessory headset and mic. Add it all up, and the TC Option Package offers one of the most advanced infotainment systems ever featured on a motorcycle.