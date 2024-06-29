Temperatures were high at Motortrials National Championship Sequatchie

“Saturday: The sections were a little on the long side and very challenging. I appreciated the difficulty of the sections. They were all achievable, none of them really were dangerous and I thought I had a good shot at getting good scores as the day went on. Unfortunately, the heat and the length of the sections got to me a bit and by the end of the day, it was more of a fight than I really wanted it to be. I still had some really good rides that I am very proud of, but unfortunately, there were just a couple too many bad rides that stopped me from doing better in the results. Sunday: I felt ok when I woke up, I had gotten a good night’s rest. But at about 9am I was really struggling, my body itself felt fine, but I had no energy and was even struggling to walk, so I decided to go and lay in the AC until it was time to start. My warm-up consisted of a big wheelie and a ride through the practice area to conserve energy. Well, it seemed to pay off as I started the day strong with a clean in section one. Unfortunately, my first loop score took a big hit because I ripped markers off in sections 2 and 3, both sections that I was on for a clean. The sections were slightly shorter for Sunday which helped me, maybe not easier, but more straightforward. I thoroughly enjoyed the day and was again happy with my riding. I had a very unfortunate five on the last loop because I stalled the bike, but all in all I am quite happy with my ride. Still not the result I wanted, but there is progress in my riding. I want to give a big thanks to Beta USA for the continued support, and to Ray Peters for helping me this weekend. Now time to do some work on the bike, practice, and conditioning before the next round in California.”