Temperatures were high at Motortrials National Championship Sequatchie

June 29, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Temperatures were high at Motortrials National Championship Sequatchie

Sequatchie, TN

Round Three & Four

June 22nd, 2024
Sweltering Rounds Three & Four at the NATC Championship

 

Rounds three and four of the Motortrials National Championship were held this weekend in Sequatchie, TN. The course was difficult and the temperatures were high. Overall the team rode well, Alex Niederer had respectable performances in a very talented Pro class. Jay Gregorowicz in the Expert class wasn’t able to conquer the heat as his training time was limited in the lead-up to the event due to a knee injury. Sherman Smith won both days in Junior Expert and continued his great riding in 2024. Seth Vorseth fought a tight battle both days to end in third place in Expert Sportsman. Pat Calhoun competing in the Clubman class had an injury on the first day but was able to continue to compete and get more comfortable on the bike. The next couple of rounds are at the end of July as the series heads West to California.
Results:
Alex Niederer » 6th Place / 6th Place » PRO Class

Cole Cullins » 7th Place / 7th Place » PRO Class

Jay Gregorowicz » 7th Place / 7th Place » EX Class

Sherman Smith lll » 1st Place / 1st Place » J-EX Class

Seth Vorseth » 3rd Place / 3rd Place » ES Class

Pat Calhoun » 9th Place / 16th Place » CM Class

EVO Factory 300
“Saturday:

The sections were a little on the long side and very challenging. I appreciated the difficulty of the sections. They were all achievable, none of them really were dangerous and I thought I had a good shot at getting good scores as the day went on. Unfortunately, the heat and the length of the sections got to me a bit and by the end of the day, it was more of a fight than I really wanted it to be. I still had some really good rides that I am very proud of, but unfortunately, there were just a couple too many bad rides that stopped me from doing better in the results.

Sunday:

I felt ok when I woke up, I had gotten a good night’s rest. But at about 9am I was really struggling, my body itself felt fine, but I had no energy and was even struggling to walk, so I decided to go and lay in the AC until it was time to start. My warm-up consisted of a big wheelie and a ride through the practice area to conserve energy. Well, it seemed to pay off as I started the day strong with a clean in section one. Unfortunately, my first loop score took a big hit because I ripped markers off in sections 2 and 3, both sections that I was on for a clean. The sections were slightly shorter for Sunday which helped me, maybe not easier, but more straightforward. I thoroughly enjoyed the day and was again happy with my riding. I had a very unfortunate five on the last loop because I stalled the bike, but all in all I am quite happy with my ride. Still not the result I wanted, but there is progress in my riding.

I want to give a big thanks to Beta USA for the continued support, and to Ray Peters for helping me this weekend. Now time to do some work on the bike, practice, and conditioning before the next round in California.”

EVO Factory 300

“Tennessee was a rough one for me this past weekend. It was super hot all weekend and the sections were set on the difficult side not allowing for any mistakes. Unfortunately and also fortunately, my knee is finally healed from rounds 1 &2 in Arizona but due to lack of practice and training during the rehab process, I was out of shape heading into rounds 3 & 4. One month until rounds 5 & 6 in California so I have a decent amount of time to get myself back up to strength. As always, a huge thank you to team manager Ray Peters and everyone at Beta USA for their continued support and for putting me on the best bike out there! Onwards and upwards!

EVO Factory 125

“Rounds 3 and 4 of the NATC Mototrial series went great! Saturday started off well and progressively got better towards the end of the day. I felt like the sections were very technical, but not too big and that is where I excel. Sunday had some larger obstacles which took a little bit to get used to, but I was able to get better scores every loop, with my last loop being the lowest. I was able to get the top step on the podium both days and thanks to my Beta Factory 125 I had enough power to get all the way through the weekend!”

EVO Factory 250

“The trial was hot, dusty, and technical with an exhausting loop. Saturday started off very well. I cleaned all but two sections. I lost some focus on the second loop putting down fairy dabs but resulted in the same score. The third loop I fell apart. I was unable to concentrate which resulted in third place. On Sunday I really wanted a win. The first loop started off good again but the second loop was terrible. I rushed the sections and I couldn’t concentrate which the scores reflected. I got back to the pit thinking I was way off, but seeing others didn’t do so hot gave me hope. I had roughly 2 hours to finish the last loop. So I took my time, walked every section, thanked the checkers, and hoped for the best. I got to section 12 (the last section) on a 3. I needed to clean the section to win the trial. I got to the first hard part of the section and lost my balance but quickly recovered, I rushed into the next hard part and washed my front end out resulting in a 5 with the sound of a sad whistle. I rode pretty well and the bike performed great. It was a fun but disappointing weekend with lots to learn from. I’m looking forward to California and Florida to give it my all.”

EVO Factory 300 4-Stroke
“Rounds 3 and 4 were hot! Saturday I had a better day finishing in ninth place. I suffered a puncture wound to the back of my knee in section 11 on the second loop that required medical attention. They were able to patch me up and get me back out to finish the day. Sunday the heat got to me by the third loop and I took two unwanted fives on loop 2 that really hurt my chances of a top 10. The sections were great, but the loop from sections 7 to 11 was rough. Overall I had a great time, and I’m feeling more confident. On to Cali!”

Photos: Steph Vetterly
About Michael Le Pard 10575 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles