It was a troubled start to the 2024 AMA National Enduro Series for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger this weekend, unfortunately having to make an early exit from the Sumter National Enduro.

Bollinger was met with adversity during the early stages of the race on Sunday in South Carolina, when he was forced out of contention following two tests, but remains focused on making his mark on the season ahead aboard the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350.

“Due to an unfortunate mechanical, my day ultimately ended early,” Bollinger reflected. “It’s part of racing. I will continue to do everything I can to be my best at Big Buck this weekend.”

Bollinger will be back on track alongside Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate and defending champion Craig DeLong next weekend at the Big Buck’s opening round of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.

NE Pro1 Class Results

1. Ryder Lafferty (GASGAS)

2. Steward Baylor (Kawasaki)

3. Johnny Girroir (KTM)

…

9. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – February 2024

2/19: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 1