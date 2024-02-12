Troubled start to the 2024 AMA National Enduro Series

“Due to an unfortunate mechanical, my day ultimately ended early,” Bollinger reflected. “It’s part of racing. I will continue to do everything I can to be my best at Big Buck this weekend.”
Bollinger will be back on track alongside Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate and defending champion Craig DeLong next weekend at the Big Buck’s opening round of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.
NE Pro1 Class Results
1. Ryder Lafferty (GASGAS)
2. Steward Baylor (Kawasaki)
3. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
…
9. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Upcoming Offroad Races – February 2024
2/19: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 1