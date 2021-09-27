Turkish rider now moves into fifth in 2021 WorldSSP300 standings

Sofuoğlu Scores Second WorldSSP300 Victory of the Season at Jerez

In Sunday’s FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race from the Circuito de Jerez, Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team’s Bahattin Sofuoğlu scored a dominant victory, his second of the season.

Having qualified on the front row, Sofuoğlu was battling in the lead group in Saturday’s opener, before a red flag ended the race with three laps to go, seeing him classified in third. Sadly, it was later announced that Viñales Racing Team rider Dean Berta Viñales had passed away after the incident.

On Sunday, Sofuoğlu was once again in the fight for the lead, and managed to pull a gap over the chasing pack from lap seven onwards. As he crossed the finish line, the bLU cRU rider had built a mammoth 3.463s lead, seeing him take victory for the second consecutive weekend.

The Turkish rider now moves into fifth in the 2021 WorldSSP300 standings with one round remaining at Portimao, Portugal, next weekend.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu: P3 & P1

Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team

“Yesterday, I started in second and I did a good job to finish third. We had a big incident though, and the sad news about Dean Berta Viñales meant there was nothing to celebrate. My thoughts are with his family and those close to him in this moment. Today, I was able to see my pace in the Warm Up and in the race, I just tried to build a gap over the other riders. It was difficult, but I was able to pull away and win. It was hard for sure, but a beautiful race for me, so thank you to everyone, my team, Yamaha, Kenan and Toprak, who have helped me to get back to the front in the last four races now. I’m looking forward to Portimao and of course the aim is to end the season on the top step of the podium.”